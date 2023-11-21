Inspection Management Software Market Size Will Exceed USD
Pune, India, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fortune Business Insights, global Inspection Management Software Market Size It was valued at US$7.98 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$20.40 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. To grow rapidly; The adoption of automated inspection technologies is driving progress in the market. Fortune Business Insights noted this in a report titled Inspection Management Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030.
The software is widely used by organizations of all sizes to ensure effective facility inspections and regular audits. Market expansion is driven by the rapid adoption of business automation processes for smooth inspection
Major Industry Developments:
- Benchmark GenSuite, provider of an inspection management platform, expanded its operations in Mason, Ohio. To better serve its customers at home, globally and across different operating profiles, its employees now have the opportunity to work together in person.
key takeaways
- The growing importance of strategic planning to drive market growth
- Adopting business automation processes for seamless inspections to support market expansion
- Rapid integration of inspection management software to increase work efficiency in SMEs to support market growth
- Increasing demand for higher quality standards boosts growth of manufacturing sector
Discover the key players featured in the report:
“The leading companies in inspection management software market share are Dassault Systèmes (France), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Oracle Corporation (US), Wolters Kluwer NV (Netherlands), Ideagen (UK), Autodesk Inc. (US), Zoho Corporation. Pvt. Ltd. (India), Penta Technologies, Inc. (US), Intelex Technologies (Canada), ComplianceQuest (US)”
Scope and divisions of the report
|report coverage
|Description
|forecast period
|from 2023 to 2030
|CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030
|12.7%
|2030 price projection
|20.40 billion US dollars
|base year
|2022
|Inspection Management Software Market Size in 2022
|US$7.98 billion in 2022
|historical data for
|2019 to 2021
|number of pages
|160
|segments covered
|Deployment, Enterprise Type, End User and Geography
drivers and restrictions
Growing demand for AI-equipped visual inspection systems to drive market growth
AI-powered automated systems can identify errors and resolve them in real-time. This is important to enhance quality control. AI equipped visual inspection systems are preferred over manual operations as these systems can function continuously and error free. The increasing implementation of these technologies to streamline production processes is driving market growth.
Decision intelligence is gaining popularity because it can help humans make automated decisions. Businesses are adopting this advanced innovation to improve overall decision making capabilities. Therefore, the increasing need for automated inspection is driving the market growth.
Nevertheless, market growth is hindered by the high cost of software installation processes.
Section:
By deployment mode
By Enterprise Type
- large enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SME)
by end users
- Production
- Aerospace and Defense
- Retail and consumer goods
- Health care and life sciences
- Energy and Utilities
- Others (IT & Telecom)
by region
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Asia Pacific
regional insight
Presence of major manufacturing facilities boosted market expansion in North America
North America has the highest share in the inspection management software market. Market growth in this region is driven by the rapid adoption of cloud technologies and robots. The presence of renowned production facilities and retail chains is supporting the market growth in North America.
The Asia Pacific region market is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Automation is revolutionizing governments and businesses across the sector. Growing private and public investments in technology infrastructure are driving market growth in this region.
competitive landscape
Leading companies are maintaining their dominance by offering better quality assurance
Top inspection management software providers are working on offering better quality assurance to increase operational efficiency. They are focused on offering advanced solutions for industry-specific requirements. By adopting these tips, companies can make their mark in the market.
frequently Asked question
How big is the inspection management software market?
Inspection management software market size to be USD 7.98 billion in 2022.
How fast is the inspection management software market growing?
Inspection management software market to exhibit CAGR of 12.7% during forecast period, 2023-2030
