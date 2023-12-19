Insomniac, 'Wolverine', Future Games, employee information rocked by massive leak

wolverine insomniac

It seemed like it was bound to happen, and now it has. Last week, a ransomware group called Racida announced that they had stolen a large amount of data from Spider-Man developer Insomniac, and that they would publish it if they weren’t paid.

They were not paid.

Today, over 1.3 million files, totaling 1.67 terabytes, have been leaked by hackers, revealing a potentially devastating amount of information from inside Insomniac. Information not only about their future games, but also about their staff. From what has been leaked (without game spoilers):

A massive amount of footage from Insomniac’s upcoming Wolverine game, including reportedly an early playable build of the game.

The voice cast of The Wolverine game reveals several key roles that were not previously advertised.

Major plot elements of the game are being circulated in spoilers across social media.

Insomniac’s game slate is planned through 2030 and includes several unannounced projects.

A publishing agreement with Marvel for specific terms and future games.

Private communications with Sony related to Microsoft Activision acquisition.

Human resources documents including detailed employee information.

This is a devastating leak for the acclaimed studio, which recently launched as a celebration of Spider-Man 2, which was Sony’s fastest-selling exclusive ever. Previously, Spider-Man 1 was the best-selling exclusive of the PS4 generation.

Now, what impact these leaks will have on the company and the games is unclear. The most significant issue is the leaking of employee information, which can lead to dangerous levels of harassment in the video game industry.

In terms of game projects, this is an even bigger leak than what we saw with Rockstar and GTA 6, where that leak revealed the game’s setting and main protagonist, among other things. Here, it’s really All Wolverine’s. All the characters, the plot points, even a playable build. The damage caused by this leak is very likely to delay Wolverine and potentially other projects. The revelations within Wolverine itself are spoiled. Future games are being announced years in advance. After this, the morale of the employees within the company is likely to break to a great extent. Insomniac devs have been sharing on social media how upset they are about the situation, and industry figures and fans, generally speaking, have been expressing condolences. Of course, others on social media are spreading the leak far and wide.

If you want to avoid spoilers for future Insomniac projects, including Wolverine, good luck. There’s no word on what kind of spoilers might be revealed at this point, and it’ll probably take about a year until the game’s release, so until then, those fans will be left with this mountain of leaked information. It will also be a problem for many, who go out of their way to avoid it. it. Glancing at my timeline today, I coincidentally saw the full list of voice actors and characters. I’m still excited for the game, even with the spoilers, but it’s clearly a terrible situation to be in.

The GTA 6 leaker was eventually caught and imprisoned. We will see what justice can be done here and what not.

