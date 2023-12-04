Insight-Western start-ups want to break China’s grip on rare earth refining

(Adds Ucor stock reaction in last paragraph)

by Ernest Scheider

ALEXANDRIA, Louisiana, Dec 4 (Reuters) – Start-up tech companies are racing to transform the way rare earths are refined for the clean energy transition, aiming to expand in the West into the niche sector that underpins billions of electronic devices. To promote.

The current standard for refining these strategic minerals, known as solvent extraction, is an expensive and dirty process that has taken China the last 30 years to master. MP Materials, Lynas Rare Earths and other Western rare earth companies have struggled at times to deploy it due to technical complexities and pollution concerns.

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that are used to make magnets that convert power into motion for electric vehicles, cell phones and other electronics. While American scientists helped develop solvent extraction for rare earths in the 1950s, radioactive waste from the process gradually made it unpopular in the United States.

According to the International Energy Agency, China began to rapidly expand in the industry during the 1980s and now controls 87% of global rare earth refining capacity. That skill has helped make the country’s economy the second largest in the world.

Emerging Western rivals now offer the attractive prospect of processing minerals in faster, cleaner and cheaper ways, if they can launch successfully.

“The current rare earth refining process is a nightmare,” said Isabelle Barton, a mining and geological engineering professor at the University of Arizona. “That’s why a lot of companies are promising new ways, because we need new ways.”

Interviews with nearly two dozen industry consultants, academics, and executives suggest that if one or more of these innovative processing technologies succeed as hoped by 2025, they could significantly reduce the reliance on Chinese rare earth technology and its toxic by-products. Can reduce, as well as promote the plans of western companies. Charging premium prices for strategic minerals.

While none have launched commercially — and some industry consultants and analysts question whether they will be able to do so soon — a cadre of companies are moving forward with aggressive growth plans.

At a former US Air Force base in Louisiana, Ucor Rare Metals aims to process rare earths by mid-2025 using a technology called RapidSX, which it says is at least three times faster than solvent extraction. , produces no hazardous chemical waste and requires only one. Third part of physical space.

“Our goal is to reestablish the North American rare earth supply chain,” Ucor Chief Operating Officer Michael Schrider said during a tour of the site.

Formed in 2006, Ucor initially planned to mine rare earth deposits in Alaska. But the company changed its stance in 2022 to focus not on mining but on refining, a pivot that came as two executives said they feared weakening China’s mineral dominance by trying to master both phases simultaneously. Seen as a flaw in the West’s strategy.

Ucor, which is testing its process with Pentagon funding, is now negotiating with 17 mining companies to buy lightly processed supplies of the rare earths, known as concentrates, to ship them to the Port of New Orleans. Then they are trucked to 80,800 square feet. The warehouse which will be equipped with RapidSX technology starting in January.

Rare earth miners are increasingly saying they are content to focus on digging up the rock rather than combining their operations with an additional step of processing.

“Mining companies must focus on finding new deposits,” said Luisa Moreno, president of Defense Metals, which aims to open a rare earth mine in British Columbia within four years and is interested in licensing Ucor’s technology. “You should probably leave the refining work to others who are experts.”

Rainbow Rare Earths plans to deploy rare earth refining technology in South Africa developed by its Florida-based partner K-Technologies by 2026, using a process known as continuous ion exchange used by some lithium producers. Is.

Startup Ather is developing nanotechnology that programs proteins to selectively bind and extract rare earths from ore deposits.

In Norway, privately held REETec says its proprietary refining process emits 90% less carbon dioxide than solvent extraction and should be operational by the end of 2024.

And privately held Phoenix Tailings began refining small amounts of rare earths in Massachusetts earlier this year using a process it says is free of emissions and waste.

“Technologies can be developed that are far superior to solvent extraction,” said Robert Fox, a scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory. The lab agreed last month to research new purification technologies for the privately held U.S. Critical Materials Group, which is developing rare earth reserves.

skepticism

Despite the appetite for new refining technologies, industry advisors warn that producers may be expecting too much and too soon from this yet-unproven group of nascent technologies, especially given the world’s aggressive electrification targets.

For example, Ucor’s technology has never worked on a commercial scale and is not expected to gain patent protection until next year, a timeline that industry consultants have called a cause for concern given the strong competition for intellectual property. .

Frank Fannon, a minerals industry consultant and former US Assistant Secretary of State, said, “The time frame required to develop all these new refining technologies will be longer than many people expect.” Talk of production within a few years “creates a false sense of security for policymakers.”

Yet the need for alternatives is growing, especially in the wake of Beijing’s decision earlier this year to curb exports of germanium, graphite and other metals. This has led to concerns that rare earths may be next.

Fanon and several American politicians have called on Western governments to create a central rare earth processing centre, a plan already being pursued by Canada.

In Saskatchewan, government scientists are working to launch their own rare earth processing technology after efforts to buy Chinese technology in 2020.

“We looked at existing technologies and said, ‘There’s a better way to do this,’” said Mike Crabtree, CEO of the provincial government-funded Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC). “We wanted to have our say on this.”

Using artificial intelligence, the company has designed processing equipment it believes is more efficient than Chinese rivals. Instead of requiring 100 people to run it, like traditional solvent extraction, SRC estimates it will only need four people to run its plant, which it hopes to open by the end of 2024.

While the SRC aims to promote mining across Canada, Crabtree said he is open to licensing the technology for use anywhere in the world.

“This whole sector needs to grow outside of China to support the energy transition,” he said.

Crabtree and SRC expect their facility will cost more to build than Chinese rivals but less to operate, a function of their desire to create processing equipment that has no waste and eliminates acids and other key chemicals. is recycled.

And while MP Materials and others have struggled to tailor their processing equipment to specific geological deposits, SRC, Ucor and others say they believe their new refining processes will be able to extract significant minerals from many locations around the world. Will be able to process.

“These new sources for rare earths will be paramount if we are going to reach global net zero targets,” said Steve Schoffstall of the Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF, which holds shares in several rare earth companies.

Ucor shares rose more than 6% in Canadian trading on Monday after the Reuters story, while shares traded over-the-counter in the United States rose about 8%.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheider; Editing by Veronica Brown and Claudia Parsons)

