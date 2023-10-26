,

Beijing increases spending on domestic technology from end of 2022

,

Telecoms and banks may be pushed to use more Chinese products

,

Geopolitics and fears of cyberattacks have replaced Western technology.

,

Foreign companies still dominate banking related software.

BEIJING, Oct 26 (Reuters) – China has stepped up spending to replace Western-made technology with domestic alternatives as Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to its rival, according to government tenders, research documents and four people familiar with the matter. Has been installed.

Reuters is reporting for the first time details of tenders by the government, military and state-linked entities, which show an acceleration in domestic replacement since last year.

China has spent heavily on replacing computer equipment, and the telecommunications and financial sectors are probably the next targets, two people familiar with the industries said. State-backed researchers have also seen digital payments as particularly vulnerable to potential Western hacking, according to a review of their work, leading to an emphasis on indigenizing such technology.

The number of tenders from state-owned enterprises (SOEs), government and military bodies for equipment nationalization doubled from 119 to 235 in the 12 months to September 2022, according to a Finance Ministry database seen by Reuters.

Over the same period, the value of awarded projects listed on the database totaled 156.9 million yuan, or more than triple that of the previous year.

While the database reflects only a fraction of tender bids nationwide, it is the largest collection of publicly available state tenders and reflects third-party data. According to IT research firm First New Voice, China is expected to spend 1.4 trillion yuan ($191 billion) in 2022 replacing foreign hardware and software, a year-on-year increase of 16.2%.

But analysts say Beijing’s lack of advanced chip-making capabilities prevents it from fully replacing products that are fully made locally.

Previous domestic replacement efforts stalled because China “did not have the technical support to pull off localization yet, and to some extent they still don’t,” said Kendra Schaefer, head of tech policy research at Beijing-based consultancy Trivium. Said. China.

fear of dependence

SOEs were directed last year to replace office software systems with domestic products by 2027, the first time such a specific deadline was imposed, according to five brokerage firms citing a September 2022 order from China’s state asset regulator. . Reuters could not independently confirm the order.

The tenders show that domestic replacement projects this year have clearly targeted sensitive infrastructure.

In a partially amended tender for “a certain government department in Gansu province”, 4.4 million yuan was allocated to replace the equipment of the intelligence gathering system, without giving specific details.

Last December, People’s Liberation Army units in the northeastern city of Harbin and Xiamen in the south meanwhile issued tenders to replace foreign-made computers.

Technology researchers such as Mo Jianlei of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the country’s largest government research organization, said the Chinese government was concerned about Western equipment being hacked by foreign powers.

The state asset regulator did not respond to a request for comment.

In the past year, state-linked researchers have also called on Beijing to strengthen anti-hacking protections across its financial infrastructure due to geopolitical concerns.

A March research paper highlighted the reliance of China’s UnionPay credit card system on US software firm BMC for settlements.

“Beware of security vulnerabilities in hardware and software identified by the US side… build a financial security ‘firewall’,” the researchers wrote.

BMC declined to comment.

An article published this year in Cybersecurity Journal by researchers at the state-owned China Telecommunications Corporation concluded that the country was highly dependent on iOS and Android systems, along with chips made by US giant Qualcomm for back-end management.

“(They) are all strongly controlled by US companies,” the researchers wrote.

Since China has not signed WTO clauses governing public procurement, the replacement effort does not violate international agreements, according to the US Treasury. The US has imposed similar rules barring Chinese companies from public sector bids.

Qualcomm, Google and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

winners and losers

China’s efforts to create an independent computing system date back at least to its 2006 five-year plan for science and technology development, in which the semiconductor and software systems sectors were listed as national priorities.

This effort has given rise to state-owned companies that are winning increasingly large contracts. The two companies that received the Harbin tenders were subsidiaries of China Electronics Corporation and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation – both of which were heavily targeted by US sanctions.

The state regulator’s 2022 order pushed SOEs away from US companies such as Microsoft and Adobe, according to an employee at a Beijing-based firm that develops domestic office-processing software.

China Tobacco, for example, began switching some subsidiaries from Microsoft Windows to Huawei’s EulerOS in July, according to an employee of a software vendor that provides services to the state-owned manufacturer.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss customers and competitors.

For years, Western tech companies have shared their source code and partnered with domestic companies to address Beijing’s concerns, but prominent computer scientists such as Ni Guangnan of the Chinese Academy of Engineering have said such measures are a threat to China’s security. Are not sufficient for needs.

China Tobacco, Microsoft and Adobe did not respond to requests for comment.

In September, Reuters and other outlets reported that some employees at central government agencies were banned from using iPhones at work.

“In some areas, customers … are choosing domestic suppliers, with foreign suppliers often facing informal barriers,” the European Union Chamber of Commerce in Beijing said in response to Reuters questions.

In a 2023 American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) report in Shanghai, 89% of the organization’s tech business members named procurement practices favoring domestic competitors as a regulatory barrier. This was the highest percentage of any sector.

Eric Zheng, president of AmCham Shanghai, acknowledged China’s national security concerns but said he hoped “normal procurement processes will not be politicized so that American companies can compete fairly and pursue commercial opportunities.. .to benefit both countries.”

The US Commerce Department, China Electronics Corporation and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation did not respond to requests for comment.

huawei awarded

Chinese tech group Huawei has emerged as the leading firm in this replacement cycle, according to three people familiar with China’s enterprise tech industry, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue.

In 2022, Huawei’s enterprise business, which includes software and cloud computing operations, recorded sales of 133 billion yuan, up 30% from the previous year.

Privately owned Huawei is considered more nimble than state-owned conglomerates in introducing products and executing projects, one of the people said.

The other two sources highlighted Huawei’s broad product suite – from chips to software – as an advantage.

According to an employee at a China Tobacco Tech supplier, customers reward Huawei for its ability to process data on the company’s internal servers and external cloud networks, as well as its comprehensive offering of cybersecurity products.

Huawei declined to comment.

The replacement campaign has reshaped entire sub-sectors of the software industry. The combined China market share of the five major foreign makers of database management systems – most of which are American – is expected to decline from 57.3% in 2018 to 27.3% by the end of 2022, according to industry group IDC.

However, despite huge spending on domestic replacement, foreign companies are still the major suppliers for banking and telecommunications database management. According to tech consultancy EqualOcean, non-Chinese companies had 90% of the market share for banking database systems at the end of 2022.

An industry source said financial institutions are generally reluctant to change database systems despite government pressure, adding that their stability requirements are higher than many other sectors and local players have not yet met their needs. can do.

Even for personal computers, banks that switch from international brands to China’s major supplier Lenovo will still depend on critical chip components provided by Western companies, an industry source said.

($1 = 7.3165 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Brenda Goh and Katerina Ang)

Source: finance.yahoo.com