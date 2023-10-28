Inside the wildness of vaping, gambling, pranks in the SBF trial overflow room

court appearance

friday morning trial We V Samuel Bankman-Fried Judge Lewis Kaplan began with a surprising warning. The day before, the defendant had testified in his own defense without the presence of the jury. It was part of a rare type of legal dry run over whether certain topics – namely, advice from FTX’s former lawyer – would be admissible. However, one of the government’s lead lawyers took issue with Kaplan over the “noise and gestures” of the audience in the courtroom. Prosecutor Danielle Sassoon said, “I would just ask the court to give a general reminder that those sitting direct and through the cross should control their visual reactions to testimony, whether audible or physical. Perhaps it was SBF’s mother, There was a reaction to Liz Lopato’s report about Barbara Fried, who was “sitting with her head in her hands.” Another colleague noted that Michael Lewis, who came to testify, was hiding his face at one point. Either way, Judge Kaplan agreed. “And if there is a violation,” he said, “people will be removed.”

No one tells Judge Kaplan about overflow rooms. I haven’t been inside his courtroom since October 10, when Caroline Ellison first came to the witness stand. Not only am I not that picky, but I have also accepted that I am a creature of the sometimes loud, frequently moving courtroom, a little lower, on the 23rd and 24th floors. Overflows are a bit like the back row of a school bus, where the rules are a little more negotiable than the eyes of those who make them. I heard a crypto influencer who once interviewed SBF say that she was able to vape under her jacket during the first week. Another overflow citizen, this guy Taco, was placing bets on how many times the government would raise its objection. (He took the over at 47. I counted 63 from Sassoon on Friday alone. When I asked who took the other side of the bet, he raised his hand as if to say Do you think I’m going to tell you?) Someone next to me had his Cool Mint Zine nicotine pouches on the bench. Honestly, it’s great. These rooms – filled with crypto fanatics, lawyers, interested normies, and nostalgic weirdos – are as close as possible to a real-time studio audience, and they are where the real action happens.

Overflow is an inevitable consequence of the physical limitations of the court. In Room 26B, where Judge Kaplan actually conducts the proceedings, there are 21 seats reserved for the public that are filled in three hard, wooden benches. To find out who should get those seats, we have been maintaining a first-come, first-served list in the media. There is always more demand than supply. The number of spectators is four or five times greater on the most high-profile days. When SBF lawyers announced on Wednesday that it was going to take the stand, a race began – possibly the beginning of this tweet CoinDesk editor Nikhilesh Dey urged people not to show up at 3 a.m. Well, that didn’t happen. On Friday, the first three who came forward were groovy, sun-kissed California journalists whose brains still click on Pacific time: The RingerKatie Baker – who arrived around 1 p.m.; Lopatto; and new york Times‘David Yaffe-Bellaney.

Most of the time, overflow has reporters diligently doing their jobs, writing down what is being said, sometimes traveling out to file reports. Sure, there would be reactions here and there, but they were muted. Maybe it was the sense of camaraderie, or feeling comfortable in court by now, but SBF’s time in the witness box changed everything. It was clear from the first moments when the SBF took the stand on Thursday that it would not be an easy witness for itself. He’s answering questions in long sentences that come out of his mouth like a boring Laurence Stern and is otherwise evasive, contradictory, reclusive, and self-effacing. This makes it exceptionally difficult to take accurate notes in real time because – what is he saying? At one point on Thursday, Sassoon drew up a contract between Alameda Research, SBF’s hedge fund, and his exchange FTX. He asked SBF whether it believed that it had authorized Alameda to spend an unlimited amount of FTX client funds. There was a long silence of about ten seconds. Then, according to the transcript, he replied:

So let me preface this by saying that I am not a lawyer. I am not giving any legal explanation to this. I’m just giving as much as I can, which is my memory. And the parts of it that jibe with it, I, you know – I’m not trying to give any definitive legal judgment on what it says or doesn’t say. – I’m not sure I would answer yes to this question as you have recently said. I’m going to try as best I can to give the answer that I believe, which is – like – at least as I remember understanding it at the time, either FTX itself or I think as it really is. Happened, without FTX. The intermediary, the client’s fiat funds will be sent to Alameda bank accounts, FTX will effectively maintain a debt from Alameda to them and in the lien section here, a lien on Alameda’s assets as security for that ongoing liability. Which will be repayable upon instructions from FTX in the Returns section here, and – and in the Payment Instructions section.

It was at this point that the overflow chamber was almost lost, at least by the court’s decorative standards. When the SBF needed to remind the judge that he was not a lawyer, he was ridiculed, even openly ridiculed. A reporter in the jury box placed both hands on his face and looked at the ceiling with insect-like eyes Dear God, is it bad?, At another point, the SBF chose to answer a question about protecting client assets from embezzlement rather than continue to object. “If it stands then you don’t have to answer. Haven’t you been sitting here for four weeks?” his lawyer, Mark Cohen, asked him, in a not-happy tone. The defendant replied, “I felt the need to answer it.” I was away from the screen, but I felt as if SBF was smiling. I confess that, at that moment, I closed my notebook and even held my head in my hands, overcome with second-hand embarrassment. Later, when the overflow gang was waiting for the elevator, the word I heard most often was “painful.”

Recounting these reactions is a bit like reading the scandal sheets of the Victorian era, but keep in mind that these are the only unfiltered, immediate emotions that I, as a reporter, can go on. From my vantage point, I can’t see the jury, and I admit that overflow is probably a weak proxy for the 12 people who will decide the fate of SBF. Every reporter and audience present was probably thrown off the jury. Not only do we already know the SBF story, when we hear it again, we hear arguments that undermine previous assumptions or that surprisingly reinforce prejudices. Jurors who have never heard of SBF, or only had a vague notion of it, only know the personality created for them by the prosecution’s over two weeks of witnesses. They know him as the billionaire crypto guy who hung out with Tom Brady, made lots of political donations, and had some kind of relationship with Thai prostitutes. All that matters is what the jury thinks, and that’s something we don’t know a bit about – except that you might learn something from the one or two people who have snuck in during the trial. Still, I don’t think the people involved in perjury are all that different from jurors, and it’s universally disappointing when we hear evasive, vague testimony.

The good news for SBF is that its Thursday disaster on the stand happened after the jury was sent home. It also seems that he is getting a second chance to save his testimony from going into such a bad situation again. On Friday, the reaction from the overflow room was mostly boredom. For one, all the questions came from his own lawyer. There was nothing dramatic to react to.

However, bad news could haunt SBF. For one, Kaplan ruled that he wouldn’t allow most of the lines from Thursday’s testimony where SBF was blaming its attorney Dan Friedberg for advice, largely because it didn’t meet the requirements for that kind of defense. used to do. But the prosecution still uses that testimony as part of its cross-examination, as if it were a deposition. (Cohen could have objected to this in advance, but for some reason he didn’t.) And it’s not really clear whether SBF learned its lesson from Thursday, since he was still interrupting his lawyer. And the next day he was not answering direct questions.

There is at least a week’s time for this test. Cohen said he still needed a few more hours to complete his questioning, and then prosecutors would likely cross-examine Bankman-Fried by Wednesday. The government also plans to present a “brief” rebuttal case lasting a few hours. Both sides are expected to make closing statements of up to three hours each. The verdict may come by Friday, but it is likely that the trial will continue till next week.

