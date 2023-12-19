Inside the Royal Mail Super Hub as big as 30 football pitches as it prepares for the final Christmas rush

Going online to do some last minute Christmas shopping isn’t without risks. But that’s what millions of Britons are doing this week – and they’ll be hoping their gifts arrive in time for the big day.

Some of the responsibility for this will fall on the Royal Mail – the postal service is under immense pressure to perform better than last Christmas when the strike caused chaos.

At the heart of Royal Mail’s operations are its two parcel super hubs, huge warehouses in the Midlands and North West which will process 2 million parcels per day over the festive period.

I visited the 53-acre center in Daventry which opened in June for a behind-the-scenes look on its busiest day of the year, 11 December.

The first thing I notice is the size. This hub is as big as 30 football pitches and you can house 14 jumbo jets in the warehouse.

Cavernous: Royal Mail’s super hub in Daventry, Northamptonshire, is as big as 30 football pitches and can fit 14 jumbo jets.

It employs 700 permanent staff but owners have doubled the number of staff to 1,400 for the festive season.

The atmosphere inside is quieter than I expected at such a busy time of year.

As the day progresses and tight deadlines approach, such as the mail train leaving every evening, the tension increases.

Lorries arrive loaded with parcels which are unloaded onto larger trolleys.

I see shipments coming in from Footasylum and Dr. Martens – shoes should be a popular gift this year.

The trolleys are fed to giant robots, which put the parcels into a sorting machine.

Above my head a giant conveyor belt rumbled, carrying a steady stream of brown boxes up and up into the building.

They are then automatically sorted by destination. The sorter takes 0.2 seconds to scan a barcode and performs three scans at a time.

The device can also understand written addresses within six seconds. It runs 21 hours a day, with three hours reserved for necessary maintenance. Everything about Super Hub is designed to speed up the delivery of parcels.

Royal Mail chose the Northamptonshire location for its transport links and proximity to online retailers. Major customers like Boohoo are in the same industrial park, meaning that when a customer orders the parcel reaches Royal Mail in record time.

Nick Landon, Chief Customer Officer, Royal Mail

And delivering faster is central to Royal Mail’s business plan as consumers become more demanding.

We expect to tap a button and receive our items within hours.

Royal Mail has also faced increasing competition from rivals such as delivery firms Avery and Yodel and, of course, Amazon.

Nick Landon, chief customer officer at Royal Mail, says of the Hub, ‘It’s one of my best sales tools.’

But the change has been criticized as giving priority to parcels while important letters such as NHS appointments are left sitting in sorting offices.

The Postal Service denies that there is any central policy that gives greater importance to parcel delivery.

The company is responding to the growth in parcels by investing in these centers – and it’s hoping to open at least two more in the next few years.

Royal Mail has a team of data scientists who try to predict what we’re going to buy at different times of the year.

A decade ago, the most popular time for online shopping was during the lunch break, but now this time has shifted to between 9 pm and 10 pm.

The largest sector is clothing, and the largest group of buyers are women in their late teens and early 20s.

‘They order based on what they’ve seen on TV that night or they’ve gone out and seen what their friends are wearing,’ says Landon, ‘and this can inspire late-night orders for next day delivery. Could.’

Royal Mail looked to competitors such as Amazon for inspiration when designing superhubs, as well as less likely locations.

Most of the equipment is made by the same companies that supply logistics to airports.

The requirements for sending mail and luggage are largely the same: both parcels and suitcases must reach the correct destination.

Upstairs in the control room, workers look at a wall of screens showing brightly colored images that look like a London Underground map.

Each illustration is a layer of the giant conveyor belt system I saw below and will flag issues, such as stuck parcels, so they can be fixed as quickly as possible.

The machines process so many parcels a minute that even a small delay can have a huge impact on delivery.

And the last thing Royal Mail needs is another Christmas of disappointments.

