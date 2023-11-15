Inside the new post-crisis market for startups’ deposits

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo are among the banks that have received more deposits from startups following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, according to a recent analysis by accounting consulting firm Cruz.

bloomberg

Cash held by US startup businesses – much of it previously held as deposits at Silicon Valley Bank – was widely dispersed after the bank’s collapse in March.

In search of security, startup founders moved billions of dollars. Often the money went to megabanks, although some of it went to smaller banks and still more ended up in fintechs that serve the startup sector. Some of the cash went into checking and savings accounts. some of it went in money market funds ,

Exactly which banks got what is still somewhat unclear. Few banks provide details about exactly how many startup deposits they have accumulated, and some deposits that came to a particular bank last spring or summer may have subsequently been transferred elsewhere. Has been given.

But a recent analysis by Cruz, an accounting consulting firm with more than 800 startup clients, shows how the landscape has changed since the deposits were pulled from SVB.

JPMorgan Chase, the country’s largest bank by assets, appears to be the biggest beneficiary. A review of banking data from more than 400 of Cruz’s clients showed that 52% of them had a funded account at JPMorgan as of June 30, up from 12% as of Dec. 31, 2022.

JPMorgan’s share of startup deposits analyzed by Cruz also grew rapidly. The New York bank’s stake rose from 11% at the end of December to 30% at the end of June, according to the report.

Other US megabanks – Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo – also saw growth in total startup deposits, startup-funded accounts and overall startup deposit market share. But the report shows that these inflows were not as intense as that of JPMorgan.

“JPMorgan is a clear winner,” said Healy Jones, vice president of financial strategy at Cruz. “It’s had a pretty impressive turnout… and it’s considered a safe place for people.”

In the spring, JPMorgan created a team focused specifically on serving early-stage startups. It appointed Ashraf Habela, former head of startup banking at Silicon Valley Bank, to lead the group. The megabank, which began building its innovation economy business in 2016, now has more than 400 bankers in its commercial bank focused on serving the technology sector.

JP Morgan, Which is close to 4 trillion dollars worth of wealth The startup banking business got an additional boost in May, when it achieved pretty much everything Of First Republic Bank. San Francisco-based First Republic was one of several banks that served the tech industry.

“Our objective is to be the primary bank for any of these companies, whether it’s a startup or a Series A or B or C,” said Melissa Smith, co-head of JPMorgan’s Innovation Economy segment and head of specialty industries. Are. Commercial banking business of the company.

“That means we’re not there just trying to collect deposits. We want to be there to support whatever the company needs to do moving forward,” he said. This includes everything from a basic treasury management platform to preparing a company to go public.

JPMorgan did not disclose how many deposits it has added from startups since March, but Smith said there was a “significant influx of clients,” especially in the early days of the turmoil.

Both Bank of America and Wells Fargo said they are taking a selective approach when it comes to bringing on startups and collecting their deposits.

Shortly after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Bank of America formalized a venture capital strategy team to acquire more business from emerging growth companies, which it described as late-stage, Series A and Series B companies. Defines as.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank focused on companies it already had a relationship with, such as global funds, global markets or private equity. This was, to some extent, a way to handle the huge volume of potential customer inquiries coming into the bank in the early days.

Since March, Bank of America has brought “hundreds of thousands” of new companies to the emerging growth region, said Kathy Callahan, Northeast region head of business banking at BofA.

“The emerging growth segment … is absolutely something we’re interested in,” Callahan said.

Meanwhile, San Francisco-based Wells Fargo made progress serving software and fintech-focused startups. According to Tom Harper, head of technology banking, the bank “much more deliberately” went after early-stage companies, many of which it had already identified as potential customers.

Like other big banks, Wells saw a “significant amount” of inquiries from potential customers, but it rejected some inquiries that didn’t fit the bank’s strengths, Harper said.

“It’s about holistic relationships where we are providing other capabilities,” he said. “We’re certainly still interested in gaining market share, but it’s about doing it with the right relationships.”

The largest US banks aren’t the only ones interested in capturing startup deposits. According to a press release, HSBC, which acquired the UK division of Silicon Valley Bank, launched “HSBC Innovation Banking”, which also includes new innovation teams in the United States, Israel and Hong Kong. In the US, HSBC has a team of more than 40 bankers in San Francisco, New York and Boston serving startups and other innovation companies.

First Citizens Bancshares, which has acquired a majority stake in Silicon Valley Bank Trying to woo former customers back and rebuild the venture-lending practice with the SVB brand.

“First Citizens recognizes the important role SVB plays in the innovation economy and intends to maintain and build on our model,” Mark Cadieux, president of First Citizens Silicon Valley Bank, said in an email. “What our customers want and expect from every sector and life stage… is still here.”

In June, Customers Bancorp of West Reading, Pennsylvania expanded its technology and life sciences business with the acquisition of $631 million of enterprise banking loans from Signature Bank, a New York City-based company that had also failed in March. Around the same time, Clients, with $21 billion in assets, hired 30 members of Signature’s venture banking team to grow its venture banking division.

The hires include Ken Fugate, who joined Signature in 2019 to run its new enterprise banking group. Fugate also founded Square 1 Financial, which was Acquired by PacWest Bancorp In 2015.

Fugate said in an interview that the acquisition of the Signature loan portfolio means customers also picked up the deposits associated with those loans. The company said that during the third quarter, client core deposits increased by $1 billion, with more than half of the increase coming from the enterprise banking group.

“It’s an extension of what” Customers was already doing, Fugate said, and it’s an “opportunity to take the Customer brand nationally.” He said customers have accelerated their growth in the startup market by five years.

In the Cruz report, HSBC, First Citizens and Clients were all among a group of more than 50 “other” banks and non-banks that saw increases in their combined market share of deposits among the firm’s client sample.

According to Cruz analysis, the “other” group had a 6% share of customer deposits as of December 31, rising to 19% as of June 30. Combined, they had about $247 million in startup deposits at the end of last year, but that total rose to $695 million at the end of June, the report found.

Bankers interviewed for this article said the diversification of their institutions reduces the risk of adding startup deposits. In other words, their banks do not plan to become such niche players in the startup ecosystem, like Silicon Valley Bank, that they would be at risk of failure due to the bank being run by those startup customers.

For example, clients “want diversification,” said Piper Sandler analyst Frank Schiraldi.

“They don’t want all their eggs in one basket,” he said. “I think what they’re going to do is put limits on these deposit categories in the same way that banks have placed limits on loan categories.”

Source: www.americanbanker.com