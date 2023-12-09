Inside the Mosconi Cup and pool plans will be 'bigger than darts'

Jason Shaw is the showman at the heart of the European team (Matchroom Pool)

There are many great things about the Mosconi Cup, but my personal favorite is the refereeing. He stands in the middle of the field wearing a short-sleeved shirt and tiny white gloves, and his half-hearted attempts to calm the rowdy crowd earn him the respect of a supply teacher on the last day of term. You don’t get that in the Crucible.

It’s Friday night at Alexandra Palace, and it’s noisy. It is pool’s answer to the Ryder Cup, where Europe takes on America in an old, bitter rivalry. To reach the middle, players must first descend a steep flight of stairs through a crowd of baying fans. Americans are subjected to abuse and ridicule; The Europeans are welcomed and praised as the Seven Nations Army roars.

When they reach the table, Europe’s ringleader Jason Shaw jumps up and down, swings a towel over his head and sings along to the music. He then folds his tattooed arms and lets out a primal roar. The game needs characters and the Mosconi Cup certainly has one of those, Shaw, a Glaswegian with sunken eyes beneath a shaved head and who likes to play to the crowd.

The action takes place against a background of mocking and mocking noises, roars and unruly chants. There are some fans in fancy dress and drinks are flowing. This is a pub game at heart, and at times it feels as if you are in a huge pub. The mood is mostly jubilant: Europe has dominated the first two days and are on their way to a fourth Mosconi victory in a row. Two optimistic Americans holding banners that read “Believe”.

Nine-ball pool has a fairly simple premise: in snooker the ‘frames’ that will form are called ‘racks’, and the purpose of this is to keep the nine numbered balls in order. The player who pots the nine balls (white with a thick yellow stripe) wins the rack, regardless of who pots the other eight, and racks are often won by arriving early to clear the table.

Pool has more room for creativity and adventurous play than its cousin snooker. The rewards are high, because combo shots or plants – hitting the low-numbered ball on nine-ball – offer a quick route to winning, and are therefore often worth the risk.

There’s plenty of skill on show: In the second rack of the night, Shaw pulls a one-cushion trick-shot pot and celebrates by shaking a finger in the air, and the crowd entertains him. Later he comes out of the arena and dances while singing freed from Desire After increasing Europe’s overall lead.

Both pool and snooker are run by Barry Hearn’s Matchroom organisation, and pool has used some of snooker’s stars to get some publicity. Several snooker players, such as Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White, have played in the Mosconi Cup in previous years, and Judd Trump competed in last year’s US Open, testing the idea that snooker’s master potters could use the comparative form of pool. Can win at smaller tables and more receptive pockets. Shaw defeated him 11-1. Trump’s good snooker friend Jack Lisowski also played and had to be reminded of the rules.

Hearn has helped raise the profile of snooker and darts, and has ambitions to develop pool into a “mega sport” watched around the world. “Matchroom will make every possible investment to make this game bigger,” he said last year.

Matchroom created the World Nineball Tour 18 months ago and has organized 45 events in all corners of the world. Pool is more popular in the US and parts of Europe than snooker or darts, and opportunities are also growing in Asia. Recently, local people participated enthusiastically in the Hanoi Open in Vietnam.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” says Emily Fraser, CEO of Matchroom Multi Sport and the person Hearn has accused of growing the game. One of their goals is to expand the 2,500 fans that the Mosconi Cup currently entertains every night and to make pool tickets as popular as darts, which is also held at Alexandra Palace each December.

“Everyone says ‘I’d love to go into darts for a year,’” says Fraser. “I look at darts and say to myself, this should be our championship, we should have 4-5000 fans Who are selling out the grounds for so many days on the spin, and this is exactly where we want to take nine-ball pool. “We believe Pool will be the next Dart, if not the bigger one.”

Shaw approves of that ambition. He is measured and soft-spoken, far from the showman he is around the table. After a decline in interest a decade ago, he has seen a resurgence of pool over the past five years, driven by the USA’s improved competitiveness at the Mosconi Cup – albeit not this year – and the energy of Matchroom.

“Darts is one of those pub games, it’s very similar, and I think pool has the potential to be something bigger than what it is right now,” he says, Independent Just before the game. “We have betting companies and cue companies [investing] But we need an outside company that has nothing to do with the pool, whether it’s a watch company or a car company…

“It has a lot of potential. Everyone has played a game of pool, there’s always a table somewhere. But they need an outsider to come in and actually inject some money. This will make it easier for Matchroom, as they are investing a lot of money into producing the event, paying the players and the costs are also very high. The future looks good, we just need to try to sell the game.”

Shaw loves playing in front of fans (Getty Images)

Shaw is already trying his best in this regard. He was champion in Hanoi and celebrated by dancing on the table, a bit of a pool tradition. Scott loves being in the heat of the battle, especially at the Mosconi Cup.

“It’s hard when you’re playing outside [against the US in Las Vegas], You are always criticized, but in front of the home audience it feels unbelievable. A month ago in Vietnam, it was almost Mosconi, in front of 3,000 and it was quite wild too. It’s a feeling that’s hard to describe.”

Nine-Ball Pool wants more of these moments. And perhaps the ultimate challenge is not the Ryder Cup, or darts or snooker, all of which have their own distinct character and energy, but using pool’s unique selling points and standing alone. A simple game full of flair, with entertaining characters, loud music and a well-oiled crowd? This is a good place to start.

