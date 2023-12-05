Inside the 'ghost city' built by China in Malaysia – BBC News

by Nick Marsh

Asia business correspondent in Malaysia

4 December 2023

Image source, Getty Images

Forest City was set to house one million people – but only a few of its units are occupied

“I managed to escape from this place,” laughs Nazmi Hanafia, a little nervously.

A year ago, the 30-year-old IT engineer moved into Forest City, a huge Chinese-built residential complex in Johor, at the tip of southern Malaysia. He rented a one-bedroom flat in a tower block by the sea.

After six months, his stomach was full. He did not want to continue living in what he calls a “ghost town”.

“I didn’t care about my deposit, I didn’t care about the money. I just wanted out,” he said. We had arranged to meet in the same tower block in which he lived.

“I’m getting goosebumps coming back,” he said. “It’s lonely around here – there’s only you and your thoughts.”

Country Garden, China’s largest property developer, unveiled Forest City – a $100bn (£78.9bn) mega-project under the Belt and Road Initiative – in 2016.

At that time, the Chinese property boom was in full swing. Developers were borrowing huge sums to build for middle-class buyers both at home and abroad.

In Malaysia, Country Garden’s plan was to create an eco-friendly metropolis featuring a golf course, waterpark, offices, bars and restaurants. The company said Forest City would eventually be home to about one million people.

Eight years on, it stands as a barren reminder that you don’t need to live in China to feel the effects of its property crisis. Currently, only 15% of the entire project has been built and, according to recent estimates, only a little more than 1% of the total development has been completed.

Despite facing almost $200 billion in debt, Country Garden told the BBC it is “optimistic” the entire plan will be completed.

‘It’s scary here’

Forest City was presented as “a utopian paradise for all mankind”. But in reality, it was aimed squarely at the domestic Chinese market, giving interested people the opportunity to buy a second home abroad. Its selling prices were beyond the reach of most ordinary Malaysians.

For Chinese buyers, the property will be an investment that can be rented out to local Malaysians like Mr Nazmi, or used as a holiday home.

Image source, Country Garden

This is how Country Garden envisioned Forest City

In fact, Forest City’s isolated location – built on reclaimed islands away from the nearest major city, Johor Bahru – has put off potential tenants and earned it its local nickname, “Ghost City”.

“It’s scary, to be honest,” says Mr. Nazmi. “I had high expectations for this place, but it was a very bad experience. There’s nothing to do here.”

Forest City definitely gives off a strange atmosphere – it feels like an abandoned holiday destination.

On a deserted beach, there is a dilapidated children’s playground, a rusting old car and, perhaps fittingly, a white concrete “stairway to nowhere”. There are signs near the water warning not to swim due to crocodiles.

In the purpose-built shopping mall, many shops and restaurants are closed – some units were just empty construction sites. In a surreal touch, there is an empty train of children circling endlessly around the mall while playing “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Feet” on loop in Chinese.

A “stairway to nowhere” stands on a deserted beach

Next door, in the Country Garden showroom, there is a giant model city showing what a complete forest city would look like. There are some bored looking employees sitting at a sales stall – the sign above them reads: Forest City. Where happiness never ends.

By far the biggest attraction here is the zone’s duty-free status. On the beach you will find piles of discarded wine bottles and the pockets of local drinkers, which provide a large amount of human activity here.

When night falls, Forest City becomes dark. The huge apartment blocks atop the complex each contain hundreds of apartments, but no more than half a dozen have the lights on. It’s hard to believe that someone actually lives here.

“This place is scary,” says Joanne Kaur, one of the few residents I encountered. “Even during the day, when you walk out your front door the hallway is dark. Is.”

She and her husband live on the 28th floor of one of the tower blocks – they are the only ones on the entire floor. Like Mr. Nazmi, they are renters and like Mr. Nazmi, they plan to leave as soon as possible.

“I feel sorry for the people who actually invested here and bought the place,” she says. “If you were to Google ‘Forest City,’ this would not be what you see here today.

“This should be the project that was promised to people, but it is not,” he said.

Image source, Getty Images

Most shops and restaurants in the mall are closed

It is not easy to talk to people who have bought units in Forest City in China. The BBC managed to reach a handful of owners indirectly, but they were reluctant to comment, even anonymously.

However, social media offers some anecdotal evidence. Under a post praising the development, a buyer from Liaoning province said: “It’s very confusing. The current forest town is a ghost town. There are no people there at all. It’s very far from the city, it has no living facilities. are incomplete, and it is difficult to get around without a car”.

Other comments asked how they could get a refund on their property, with one saying: “The price of my unit has dropped so much, I’m speechless.”

a tough sell

Such frustrations are being felt across China, where the property market is in disarray.

After years of massive borrowing by developers, the government feared a bubble was forming and imposed strict limits in 2021. “Homes are for living, not for speculation” was the mantra of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

As a result of these measures, large companies have run out of cash to complete large projects.

In October, Country Garden was forced to abandon two projects in Australia, selling an incomplete development in Melbourne and another project in Sydney.

A welcome sign leading to Forest City

Local political factors have also contributed to Forest City’s current situation. In 2018, Malaysia’s then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad restricted visas for Chinese buyers, citing his objection to “cities built for foreigners”.

Some analysts have also questioned the wisdom of building mega-developments in a country whose political and economic environment is unstable. The current Malaysian government supports the Forest City project, but for a potential buyer, it is unclear how long and to what extent it will continue.

Other unexpected issues, such as Covid travel restrictions and controls on how much money Chinese citizens can spend abroad, have particularly hampered overseas projects launched by giants like Country Garden.

“I think they probably took it too far, too fast,” says Tan Wee Tiam of KGV International Property Consultants. “Before embarking on such an extremely ambitious project, the important lesson to learn is to ensure that you have adequate cash flow.”

This week Evergrande, the world’s most indebted real estate company, faced a liquidation hearing in a Hong Kong court. Finally, the Chinese company was given six weeks to agree on a repayment plan with its creditors as the judge adjourned the hearing for the seventh time.

Country Garden says project ‘safe and stable’

Country Garden says the current situation in the Chinese property market is just “noise” and its Malaysian operation “conducts its business as usual”.

It also said that plans to include Forest City in a new special economic zone between Malaysia and neighboring Singapore showed that the project was “safe and stable”.

But without access to cash, it is difficult to see how projects like Forest City could be completed or how it would attract people to live there. At the moment, it is difficult to sell China-made assets, to put it mildly.

“It’s a chicken-and-egg situation,” says Evelyn DeNubrata of REDD Intelligence Asia. “A developer typically relies on pre-sales to help fund construction.”

“But buyers won’t put up their money if they’re not sure whether they’ll get the keys to their apartment at the end.”

ambition and reality

When it comes to China’s property crisis, Forest City is a classic case of ambition versus reality. Some local factors may have contributed to the current situation, but it is proof that building thousands of apartments in the middle of nowhere is not enough to convince people to live there.

Ultimately, the fate of Forest City – and hundreds of projects across China – depends on the Chinese government. Last month, there were reports that Country Garden was placed on an initial list of developers who will receive financial support from the Chinese government – ​​although the extent of that support is still unclear.

However it is unlikely that people like Mr Nazmi will return: “I will definitely choose more carefully next time,” he says. “But I’m glad I left this place – now I’ve got my life back.”

