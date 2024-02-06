Inside the fight to revive Britain’s slowing electric car market

Howes at SMMT says this mixed bag of policies is stimulating supply while doing little to boost demand.

“We are moving from the early adopter stage to the mass market stage, and if you have to achieve net zero, it has to be a mass market technology,” he says. It may not just be for those who are the most curious.

“So the decision to turn off incentives seems like it was taken very quickly.”

Other issues plaguing EVs include rapid decline in prices and hefty insurance premiums, leading to increased operating costs for drivers.

Research from Auto Trader this month found that a motorist buying a £50,000 electric car could expect to lose £24,000 in value over three years, while a similarly priced petrol car would only lose £17,000 in value .

The dramatic decline has coincided with a drop in the price of gasoline and a decline in EV adoption.

Meanwhile, data from insurance broker Howden Group recently showed that the typical insurance premium for an electric vehicle has risen to £1,344, compared to £676 for a petrol-fuelled car.

Insurers blame the discrepancy in data, which shows that EV owners make claims more often and for higher sums, largely due to the higher repair costs of electric cars. They are also mindful of the risk that if the battery – by far the most valuable component – ​​becomes irreparably damaged, the cars may need to be shut down entirely.

Manufacturers argue that insurers are avoiding taking too much risk and that in many cases the batteries can be repaired, while some brands are switching to more modular battery packs, meaning the whole thing doesn’t need to be replaced. Is.

But the issues are underlined by how rental car giant Hertz, which had intended to buy 100,000 Tesla EVs, announced a few weeks ago that it was withdrawing its plans to go electric and selling about 20,000 vehicles. Which he had already bought.

As the House of Lords report notes, another totemic issue is the uneven distribution of charging infrastructure, which gives rise to “charging anxiety.”

Baroness Parminter says that in this context, the Government’s failure to ensure there were at least six rapid EV chargers at every motorway service station by the end of last year is particularly emblematic.

“If the public doesn’t see that those charge points are going in, that’s going to be a real barrier when people are thinking ‘Why should I buy an EV?’,” she says.

The Lords report suggests several measures to get EVs back on track.

For starters, though they don’t recommend any specific methodology, the committee says the government should go back to offering incentives to EV buyers and continue doing so until they match petrol cars in terms of price. There should not be much similarity.

Source: www.telegraph.co.uk