Inside the Black Cat Coffee House, now open on Moss Street in North Lafayette

A new coffee shop, Black Cat Coffee House, is now open at 4016 Moss Street in North Lafayette.

We visited Black Cat Coffee House on Monday, November 13, the first day of their “soft opening.” And while they’ve only been open for a little over a week, we didn’t want too many people rushing into the business as they needed some time to break in.

During our visit, we ordered “Coffee Milk”. You know, the coffee milk we used to make for the kids in Cajun country. The owner’s initial reaction to my order was “What’s that?”, haha! Thankfully, one of their talented and knowledgeable baristas knew what I needed and provided me with the childhood elixir I was craving! After getting our coffee milk, we found a cozy little spot to get some quick work done. It’s a nice place!

Yes, that’s our coffee milk!

Founded by 19-year-old entrepreneur Gethsemani Aguirre, the inspiration for Black Cat Coffee House comes from the founder’s love of coffee and her experiences at Craze on Johnston. His dream was to open a coffee house with a unique blend of flavors with a meaningful purpose.

The building, built by his father in 2008, is special and is located in a part of Lafayette where Aguirre feels he can make the most impact.

Now that Black Cat Coffee House is open, they will donate a portion of sales to local animal shelters like The Acadiana Animal Aid, emphasizing their commitment to community involvement.

Black Cat Coffee House will have an official grand opening soon, but right now, we think it’s safe to say they’re ready to brew.

You can follow Black Cat Coffee House on Facebook and on IG

Source: developinglafayette.com