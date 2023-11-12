Inside the Army factory making AR-15 ammunition: 4 takeaways

The Lake City Army Ammunition Plant, built during World War II, has long been operated by private contractors for the federal government. Over the past decade, a New York Times investigation found, the site has increasingly produced rounds for the commercial market as military demand has waned.

The Army says the purpose of the commercial business is to keep the factory in good working order so military production can be increased rapidly, while also reducing ammunition costs. The current contractor, Olin Winchester, did not respond to inquiries from The Times.

More than a million pages of search warrants, police evidence logs, ballistics reports, seizure records and court proceedings compiled by The Times provide a comprehensive account of how the Lake City Ammunition, which was once a munitions depot, Sometimes it falls into the hands of criminals. Here are four takeaways.

Lake City is one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of commercial rounds for AR-15-style rifles.

By reviewing annual reports, earnings-call transcripts and government documents, and interviewing more than 40 former employees and others with knowledge of Lake City’s operations, the Times was able to determine that the site, in Independence, Mo. In the U.S., hundreds of millions of rounds were manufactured each year for the commercial market since at least 2011.

For much of that period, its commercial operations outstripped its military business. By 2021, commercial production – which includes retail sales as well as purchases by law enforcement agencies and foreign governments – had more than doubled military production, according to a historical overview provided by the military.

Just as those rifles have come to light in crimes, so has the plant’s ammunition.

The majority of Lake City rounds sold by retailers have gone to law-abiding citizens, including hunters, farmers and target shooters. Some people are attracted to them because they are made from similar materials and often with the same specifications as military ones, while others see them as an authentic accessory to their tactical weapons and gear.

But some of the Lake City rounds have been seized from drug dealers, violent criminals, anti-government groups, rioters at the U.S. Capitol, and smugglers from Mexican cartels. They were seized from a man in Massachusetts who threatened to assassinate President Barack Obama and from a man at Los Angeles International Airport after he opened fire on a civilian and three TSA agents, killing one. Went.

The Lake City round has been linked to at least a dozen mass shootings involving AR-15-style guns.

Listed in 2012 in Aurora, Colo. Includes shooting at Century 16 Cinema; a social services center in San Bernardino, California in 2015; a concert on the Las Vegas Strip in 2017; First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, next month; Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018; Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh that same year; Streets of Midland and Odessa, Texas in 2019; A FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis in 2021; tattoo studios in the Denver area later that year; a Tops supermarket in Buffalo in 2022; A few days later, Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas; And a Colorado Springs nightclub, also last year.

Peyton Gendron, sentenced to life in prison for killing 10 people and wounding three at a Buffalo supermarket, mentioned Lake City in his manifesto and online diary. He planned to shoot at a security guard through a window, he wrote, and the rounds fired at Lake City were “the best barrier entry ammo I could find.”

The connection to high-profile crimes was a source of concern for the plant’s contractors.

Secrecy surrounding commercial production has helped conceal its scale, and the military has routinely downplayed the plant’s role in manufacturing ammunition for civilians. But four former employees, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said contractors are concerned about the possibility of Lake City Ammunition appearing in violent crimes. One of them said, especially after a mass shooting, managers were “terrified” that journalists might discover a connection.

Source: www.nytimes.com