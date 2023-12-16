December 17, 2023
Inside Oprah Winfrey's weight loss journey after she sheds 5 stone


Iconic US talkshow host Oprah Winfrey has been very open with her struggles to lose weight and keep it off, and her most recent revelation is that she’s started using weight loss medication



Oprah Winfrey shares purple drink recipe inspired by ‘The Color Purple’

After years of struggling with her weight, Oprah Winfrey stunned fans when she showed off a noticeably smaller frame at a red carpet event earlier this month.

The 69-year-old made a big entrance when she arrived at the Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles wearing a shimmering long-sleeved gown in a rich purple colour. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek half-up style, which showed off her glamorous crystal drop chandelier earrings, and perfectly applied makeup.




Ever since Oprah’s self-titled talkshow first aired in 1984, she has publicly struggled with her weight, reaching 16 stone 9lbs at her heaviest. However, she credits an unidentified weight loss medication for helping her lose 70lbs (5 stone), taking her to just 6lbs from her goal weight. She didn’t identify what prescription she’s on, but drugs like Ozempic and Monjourno have been causing a lot of buzz in the medical and weight loss fields.

For all the latest on news, politics, sports, and showbiz from the USA, go to The Mirror US.

READ MORE: Beverly Hills 90210 star Jennie Garth, 51, shows long legs in just a robe

Oprah Winfrey showed off a slimmer frame at the start of the month(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Oprah had a fuller figure back in 2010(Getty Images for Discovery Commu)

Oprah opened up to US magazine People about her reasons for turning to medication after years of unsuccessful dieting. She said: “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

The talk show host explained that her sentiments about the drug changed after a discussion with clinicians for her Oprah Daily’s Life You Want series. Much of the stigma against drug usage and obesity vanished for her and she began to see obesity as a “disease” that had nothing to do with someone’s “willpower”.

She added that her transformation is actually the result of an overall weight loss journey which has seen her change her lifestyle in multiple ways. She began incorporating more exercise into her lifestyle, including hiking which she set goals for herself that led to her feeling stronger and more fit. Plus, she focused on her diet, explaining that she eats her last meal at 4 o’clock and drinks at least a gallon of water today.





Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

The Myth of McDonald's Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

The Myth of McDonald’s Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

December 17, 2023
Are you gaining weight because of your protein powder?

Are you gaining weight because of your protein powder?

December 17, 2023

You may have missed

The Myth of McDonald's Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

The Myth of McDonald’s Ownership of MC Hammer: Setting the Record Straight

December 17, 2023
Are you gaining weight because of your protein powder?

Are you gaining weight because of your protein powder?

December 17, 2023
Trading interest in the futures and options market has reached a record high in ICE

Trading interest in the futures and options market has reached a record high in ICE

December 17, 2023
Powerful ethnic militia in Myanmar deports 1,200 Chinese suspected of involvement in cybercrime

Automaker Nissan has expanded research ties in China in an effort to gain market share.

December 17, 2023
Ripple (XRP) Opportunity of a Lifetime According to FMR. Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal

Ripple (XRP) Opportunity of a Lifetime According to FMR. Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal

December 17, 2023
Your brother Andre's new book 'Freedom from the Chaos' equips entrepreneurs with key insights for business success The stories are

Your brother Andre’s new book ‘Freedom from the Chaos’ equips entrepreneurs with key insights for business success. There are stories – Business News

December 17, 2023