Inside Javon Holland’s 99-yard pick-six vs. the Jets, from end zone to end zone

Safety Javon Holland was one of three Dolphins defenders lined up near the end zone for the final play of the first half in Friday’s game against the New York Jets.

Quarterback Tim Boyle escaped Miami’s three-man rush before launching a Hail Mary attempt 50 yards downfield. As the football kicked off, Holland watched as his teammates boxed out four New York pass-catchers hovering around.

Holland would not only have a chance to intercept the pass – but maybe even get it out of the end zone, he thought. Holland fielded the ball at the 1-yard line and what happened next was one of the most memorable plays in recent Dolphins history.

Holland returned the interception for a 99-yard touchdown, running past some Jets players and then juked to Boyle before reaching the end zone. This stunned the crowd at MetLife Stadium as Holland’s teammates surrounded him. Even Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels ran onto the field in hysterics, probably thinking half the game was over.

“All the skill positions were there for me,” Holland said, recalling the game, “so when I caught it, it was basically like a drop on a long field goal.” So, I kept it straight and then I turned it to the right side. I saw all the linemen and I saw Christian [Wilkins] and zack [Sieler] And all those people, so I knew they had lead inhibitors. I needed to find my little crease. Boom, then I saw Christian running back to the handle. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m good.’ Then it was just me and the quarterback. Unfortunately, I had to take his ankle.”

The takeaway and score was a momentum-changing play for Miami after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a pick-six that gave the Jets their first points of the game and then another interception that gave New York the ball back with two seconds remaining. The Dolphins won the game easily 34–13.

Miami Dolphins safety Javon Holland (8) runs after intercepting a pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Friday, November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“It was definitely a huge change of pace in that there are very few players that could do what Jevon did,” McDaniel said. “I think Javon is the type of player who has very high aspirations and our team knows he can be the best player on the field at any given time. He’s watched a lot of Ed Reed tape and he definitely reminds me of Ed Reed, so it was a cool moment that nobody on this team on the field will forget that particular play and when you talk about it. It’s very special when you think about this game, it’s probably the first game that people think of, so it was a big-time game and our team needed it.

It was the first interception of the season for Holland, who has been one of the top performers on defense this season. The pick-six was the third-longest interception return in franchise history and the longest since 2002.

“Man, that was crazy,” wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said. “As far as timing goes, this is one of the best plays I have seen. They were kind of gaining momentum before the half. So, it was crazy to have a play like that before the half to get us a point.”

Although he is a defensive player, Holland is no stranger to having the ball in his hands. He played wide receiver while in high school in the Bay Area, was a punt returner at Oregon and also handled punt return duties in his first two seasons in the NFL.

And in the NFL’s first Black Friday game, he was able to accomplish every defensive player’s dream.

“Scoring on defense is huge,” Holland said. “It’s hard to get a pick-six. …It’s difficult. So, when I got the opportunity, I said, ‘Oh, I need this.’ And then everyone was stopping in front of me, I knew they were feeling the same thing: I’m trying to get in. [end] Area.”

