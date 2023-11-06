Inside James Comey's bizarre $7 million job as a top hedge fund's in-house inquisitor

As security chief, Comey reported to Dalio’s longtime deputy Greg Jensen, who was eager to prove that he took the protection of Bridgewater’s secrets as seriously as Dalio did. With little evidence of actual abusive behavior, they created their own. Comey helped hatch the plan by leaving a binder, apparently known to Jensen, unattended in the Bridgewater offices. It worked like a charm. Comey noticed that a low-ranking Bridgewater employee suddenly appeared on the binder and began reading it. Jensen and Comey prosecuted the employee, found him guilty, and fired him, with Dalio’s consent.

During and after Comey’s era at Bridgewater, thousands of hours of the firm’s internal deliberations, arguments, and trials were uploaded to the “Transparency Library” and available for playback to everyone at the firm.

Lordy, there was a lot to see.

Comey’s most infamous internal matter was undoubtedly his prosecution of Bridgewater’s co-chief executive, Eileen Murray, who stood out like a pimple in Bridgewater’s blue-blooded executive suite. She grew up in a housing project in Queens, rarely wore skirts, never married, never had children, and often talked about her dogs. A former Morgan Stanley executive, she sent random emails riddled with typo errors that showed she was too busy to give anything else her full attention.

The proximate cause of Murray’s text was quite harmless in its application of the principles. One job candidate told a Bridgewater executive that he was acquainted with the hedge fund’s accounting head, Perry Paulos, who was one of Murray’s employees. The job candidate wondered – didn’t they know Paulos was fired from Morgan Stanley?

Comey grabbed a former FBI agent from the Bridgewater staff and moved in to stop Paulos without hesitation. The two pulled him into a conference room without warning.

“Hello guys,” said Polos.

“We just want to know if there’s anything in your background we should know about?” Comey replied.

“I had some stuff in there, but it’s all cleared up now.”

“You wouldn’t mind if we asked a few questions and looked around a little more?”

There’s really nothing to find, Polos said.

go ahead. He ran out of the room with his heart beating faster and soon found Murray dead. She knew, as he knew, that Morgan Stanley had let him go after questions were raised about his expenses. But Murray felt a bigger goal in the game. “It’s not you,” he told Paulos. “It’s me. They’re trying to get to me.

Comey called Poulos for another interview.

“Did you talk to anyone about this?” Comey asked.

“No.”

“Are you sure?”

“No, I did not talk to anyone.”

“You live with Eileen, right?”

Knowing Bridgewater’s reputation for intimate relationships, Paulos assumed Comey was looking for a romantic aspect. During the week, Paulos said, he would sometimes spend the evenings at Murray’s house, in separate bedrooms.

“Even that evening, after our conversation, you didn’t talk to him?” Comey asked.

“I don’t remember saying anything in particular.”

Source: www.vanityfair.com