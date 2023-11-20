Inside Hamas's vast financial empire

Viewed from one of Istanbul’s brightest restaurants, the Bosphorus looks spectacular. The site is a favorite haunt of mandarins, businessmen, minor celebrities and Hamas financiers. A man sanctioned by the US for funding an Islamic group describes his various board seats. “It’s ridiculous,” he says of America’s accusation, but eventually concedes, “Now, if you’re asking what our employees do with their money, why would I know?”

Hamas has three sources of power: its material power inside Gaza, the reach of its ideas, and its income. Since Hamas attacks on October 7, Israel has killed more than 12,000 Palestinians in Gaza in the first attempted attack. But Israel’s stated goal of destroying Hamas forever also requires destroying its financial base. Very little of it exists in Gaza. Instead, it is in friendly countries overseas. Equipped with money-launderers, mining companies and more, Hamas’s financial empire is believed to bring in more than $1 billion per year. Painstakingly designed to avoid Western sanctions, it may be beyond the reach of Israel and its allies.

Hamas’s income pays for everything from schoolteachers’ salaries to missiles. Import taxes on goods brought into Gaza from the West Bank or Egypt bring in about $360 million each year. This is the easiest source of cash for Israel. After withdrawing from the strip in 2005, it strictly limited the movement of goods and people across the border. Now this prevents even most of the basic necessities from coming in.

However, a major source of income comes from abroad. Israeli officials estimate this amount to be approximately $750 million per year, making it the main source of funding for Hamas’s existing stockpile of weapons and fuel. Some come from friendly governments, the largest of which is Iran. The US believes that the Ayatollahs provide $100 million, mainly in military aid, to Palestinian Islamic groups. The job of Hamas financiers is to move this money around without falling victim to US sanctions. Just last month, US officials have imposed three rounds of sanctions on people and companies funding Hamas.

Avoiding US sanctions requires some ingenuity. Millions of dollars flow into Hamas through crypto markets. “You’d be surprised how much market activity comes back [Hamas]says Bilkent University economist Firoz Cegzin. The US Treasury Department says Hamas has smuggled more than $20 million through Radin, a currency exchange packed amid tourist shops in Istanbul’s cramped Fatih neighborhood.

But Israeli officials say the bulk of Hamas’s money – at least $500 a year – comes from its investments, some of which are companies registered in Middle East countries. These are run by professionals from Hamas’s investment office and employ its members. US officials say the companies donate to charities which in turn provide funding to Hamas; Turkish officials say the profits are sometimes taken directly. These revenue streams are difficult for Western regulators to reconcile. One such firm built Afra Mall, Sudan’s first shopping mall, while another built quarries near its capital, Khartoum. A third built skyscrapers in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Many of these companies boast about their business deals, but deny any affiliation with Hamas.

Could any remaining revenue sources for Hamas be cut off? It depends on the countries through which they flow. Since 1989, when Israel arrested a handful of top Hamas officials in Gaza and the West Bank, its bankers have been living abroad. However, over time, geopolitical changes have forced them to move forward. Hamas abandoned its first financial center, Amman, after Jordan’s relations with the United States became too close.

Today, while Hamas politicians support Qatar’s capital Doha, and its companies range from Algeria and Sudan to the United Arab Emirates, its financiers reside in Istanbul. Zaheer Jabrin, whom Israel accuses of running Hamas’s finances (which he denies), is located there, as well as several other individuals under sanctions by the US for funding the organization. Eager to gain regional influence by supporting the Palestinian cause, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered asylum. Israel says the Turkish government grants passports (which it denies) and allows Hamas to keep an office in the country.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s banking system helps Hamas evade US sanctions by carrying out complex transactions around the world. A fast-growing, lightly regulated crypto market helps. Several major Turkish banks, including Kuwait Turk, have been accused by Israel and the US of knowingly hoarding Hamas cash. Some are murmuring that Mr Erdogan is tacitly accepting this. In 2021, the G7 watchdog Financial Action Task Force placed Turkey on its “grey list” of countries doing too little to freeze terrorists’ assets.

No one benefits more than Hamas businessmen. The Turkish government’s tacit approval “opens doors in business and makes things go smoother”, says one of the group’s finance staff. Trend GYO, an Istanbul-listed firm that has been placed under sanctions by the US for funding Hamas, won an official contract to build Istanbul Commerce University. Construction companies, which feature heavily in Hamas’s portfolio, can quietly swallow large amounts of cash, and regularly obtain large loans. All this allows Turkish officials to say that they are not directly lining Hamas’s pockets.

So far, Hamas appears to be financially bulletproof. Israel has suffered little damage to its income or savings; Turkish banks have been uncooperative. Many US sanctions are less effective if their targets can keep cash outside its banking system. And Hamas hides its companies well. “Every time you think you’ve got a big fish, it changes its name,” says one ex-Treasury official frustrated.

In fact, the risk is that Hamas’s financial situation will improve. As Israel escalates its attacks on Gaza, Western governments may panic over humanitarian concerns. Countries with pro-Palestinian populations can make it even easier for Hamas to earn money. Rumors have been circulating for months that some civil servants in Mr. Erdogan’s economy ministry have been coordinating with Hamas’s finance office.

For Israel, Hamas becoming rich despite the war would be a disaster. With its assets and financial roots intact, it – or a similar organization – can thrive even after destruction. Meanwhile, Gazan is plunged into tragedy as Israel seeks to destroy a group whose money and power lie safely elsewhere. Compare their plight to this picture from Istanbul: eating lobster and looking at the Bosphorus.

