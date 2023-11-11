Candace Parker has won two college basketball championships, three WNBA titles, two MVP awards, and two Olympic gold medals.

The 37-year-old player has also endured numerous injuries, pregnancy, divorce, single motherhood and gay marriage to become one of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time.

The successes and failures of Parker’s Hall of Fame career are explored in the new ESPN documentary ‘Candace Parker: Unapologetic’ premiering November 12.

With Parker’s WNBA journey coming to an end – she’s considering playing one more season – it’s an opportunity for the Las Vegas Aces star to look back on her career, but also plan for a future in business and broadcasting Is.

After a stellar high school career, Parker won back-to-back college titles with Tennessee in 2007 and 2008 under renowned coach Pat Summitt.

As a sophomore, Parker became the first woman to dunk in an NCAA tournament game.

In her first year as a professional, Parker won a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, and was named the league WNBA MVP and Rookie of the Year while playing for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Incredibly, during this time she was in the early stages of pregnancy and gave birth to their daughter Laila in early 2009.

“My daughter was along for the ride,” Parker told TIME.

Parker, who was married to NBA star Sheldon Williams, raised Layla while playing in the United States, Russia, China and Turkey.

“In an away game in the EuroLeague she was crawling. He tried potatoes for the first time in Spain,” Parker recalls.

“His playground was literally the world.”

It was in Russia where Parker met basketball star Anna Petrakova.

The two soon became very close, although neither thought they would enter into a homosexual relationship.

“I think we literally denied it to ourselves for three years,” Petrakova said.

“Then we finally accepted it. It was a long, difficult process.

After Parker divorced Williams in 2016, they decided to make the relationship more formal and quietly married in 2019.

In December 2021, Parker announced that the couple had not only been married for two years, but were also expecting a child.

‘Candace Parker: Unapologetic’ follows the basketball icon during the 2022 season in Chicago as she welcomes her son, Air Larry Petrakov Parker.

Parker says, “I was always against ‘coming out’ because I felt that in this society, in this day and age, you shouldn’t do that.”

“Society had a way of putting pressure on people to come out. And I don’t think it should be that way.”

As Parker’s personal life evolved, he had a Hall of Fame career with the Sparks, Chicago Sky and Aces, as well as in Europe.

Off the court, Parker has worked as a basketball analyst and commentator for Turner Sports since 2018, earning praise for his insight and expertise.

She is also establishing herself as an entrepreneur with an ownership stake in women’s football club Angel City FC, a production company, and a shoe deal with Adidas.

Parker’s role model in business is Jay-Z, the rapper-turned-business mogul.

“He’s definitely been my North Star,” Parker told The Los Angeles Times.

“I admire his foresight in dispelling misconceptions about what it takes to become someone.

“It’s the same way women basketball players are thought of.

“I don’t think there’s any one lane I have to fit into.”

Parker, who has an estimated personal net worth of $5 million, hopes viewers of the documentary will see him as more than just a basketball player.

“The goal is to reach people who are at a place in their life where they don’t know where they need to be or where they need to go,” he said.

“My goal is to really talk about authenticity and how important it is.

“It’s also talking about that you’re a whole person, you’re not just an athlete.

“I’m more than that.”

Parker has become a leading basketball analyst and commentator

