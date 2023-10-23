Insecurity is a feature of capitalism, not a bug. But it could spark resistance.

Capitalism is a socio-economic system that depends on exploitation and generates inequality. In a recently published book titled, The Age of Insecurity: Coming Together When Things Fall Apart, filmmaker, writer and political organizer Astra Taylor also describes capitalism as an inherently insecurity-producing machine. Taylor, co-founder of Debt Collective, argues that capitalism creates insecurity, from access to education and home ownership to workplace surveillance. This insecurity makes us more vulnerable to economic uncertainty, which the system weaponizes against us.

Still, Taylor argues in the exclusive interview TruthThe built-in insecurity of the system can also unite people to demand radical reforms, although in today’s world insecurity is increasingly attracting people towards authoritarian political leaders.

CJ Polychroniou: It is often said that we live in strange and dangerous times. Indeed, there are crises everywhere that threaten human existence; Economic inequality has been increasing steadily since the 1980s and authoritarianism is on the rise as democracy weakens. In this context, your recently published book is aptly titled, The Age of Insecurity: Coming Together When Things Fall Apart, you have described insecurity as “the defining characteristic of our times” and an essential feature of the capitalist system. Now, sure, capital rules, and capitalism exploits insecurities, but isn’t occasional insecurity a natural part of life? Why make insecurity the driving force behind today’s economy and politics? Why not outrage, or protest action, which is increasing around the world, although some studies indicate the same is happening with political apathy?

Astra Taylor: Insecurity is linked to many of the deep and intersecting crises we face today – affordable housing, rising debt, toxic media, deteriorating mental health, the emboldening of the far right, climate disaster, artificial intelligence and Big Tech, the list goes on.

I wouldn’t say that I make insecurity a driving force behind today’s politics. I would argue that it’s just one. This is because, as I show in the book, insecurity is a defining component of capitalism – as essential as the profit motive. To clarify your question, not only capitalism exploits insecurities; More fundamentally, it produces them.

In other words, insecurity is not simply an unfortunate byproduct of our current competitive economic system. This is a main product. If you are not insecure, you do not keep shopping, rushing, accumulating. Insecurity is the stick that keeps us struggling and striving.

And yet, as you’ve seen, insecurity is also a natural part of life.

In the book, I distinguish between two types of insecurity. first there is existential insecurity, or the kind of insecurity that is inherent in human life and that arises from the fact that we are mortal beings who cannot survive without the care of others. ya that’s what i call built insecurityAnd this is the kind of insecurity that is essential to the functioning of a market society.

Looking back over the centuries to the beginning of the Industrial Age, I show how capitalism began by making people vulnerable in this modern sense – by separating people from their communities and traditional livelihoods so that they have nothing but their labor to sell. May nothing happen. We are seeing this dynamic play out today, as officials pursue monetary policies clearly designed to weaken the hand of workers. This is insecurity built into the workplace.

This may all sound heavy, but I really tried to write the book with a light touch – incorporating myth, psychology, and even some humorous memoir elements while drawing on history and economics. And there is hope. Right now, our society is built towards our insecurities and vulnerabilities becoming worse rather than worse. But we can always arrange things differently.

The perception of insecurity as a characteristic in today’s world may lead people to believe that it leads to despair and passivity. Yet, you argue that insecurity can actually be a step towards creating solidarity aimed at challenging the system and ultimately creating change. Is this a theoretical statement behind the alleged symbiotic relationship between capitalism and insecurity, or based on actual empirical evidence? In other words, can you explain how insecurity translates into collective action and what form, in your view, collective action needs to take to change the system?

In the book, I argue that insecurity can cause harm both ways. It can inspire defensive and destructive compulsions, or it can be a means of empathy, humility, belonging, and solidarity. We see it all the time. The right knows this and is dedicated to stoking people’s insecurities, encouraging them to direct their anger toward the even more vulnerable rather than toward the elites who benefit from the economic system and the status quo.

Let me give an example of how workers and the unemployed organized during the Great Depression. We’ve forgotten it today, but “insecurity” was a really important concept in the fight for the New Deal. Franklin Roosevelt called insecurity “one of the most dreadful evils of our economic system” and made the concept of security a cornerstone of the welfare state. I certainly see insecurities – shame, fear, worry about the future – transformed into solidarity in my work with the Debt Collective, the association for debtors I helped found.

In today’s economic climate, the rental housing crisis has become particularly acute in thoroughly neoliberal societies like the United States, but rents have also exploded across Europe and more and more people face precarious living situations. have to do. Are there any innovative solutions to the rental housing crisis? For example, could Vienna’s social housing policy be replicated in countries like the United States?

Absolutely. I spend some time on the example of Austrian social housing in the second chapter of the book. This is a great example of how to end the form of material insecurity that is now depressingly endemic across North America.

In the book, I return again and again to a central paradox. As I write, “Today, the very methods we attempt to make ourselves and our societies more secure—money, wealth, property, police, military—have contradictory effects, the very security we seek. weakens and accelerates the damage to the economy, the climate, and people’s lives, including our own.”

Housing is really a prime example. In the US, a modest 1 percent of housing is made available on a non-market basis. The commodification of housing ensures that large numbers of people will be deprived of housing and will remain forever vulnerable and houseless. The very thing we are told will ultimately guarantee us security – the mortgage on a single-family unit – also helps to destabilize our communities. Ever-appreciating prices and rents push working-class people out of their towns and neighborhoods. Single-family, car-dependent estates are ecologically wasteful. Not to mention how this model has enriched the financial sector and the rise of Wall Street landlords, further contributing to instability. Social housing is the only way out of this mess, and the only way to ensure real housing security for all.

The Biden administration has made inroads on student debt, but student debt cancellation is still far from becoming a reality, largely due to the Supreme Court’s ultraconservative majority. First, I would like you to explain to readers that the Debt Collective, which you co-founded in 2014 and is the first association for debtors, talks about “debt cancellation” and rejects the term “debt forgiveness.” Does, and then do you remain optimistic that there’s going to be an ultimate victory for student-loan borrowers at some point in the future.

We reject the idea of ​​“debt forgiveness” because debtors have done nothing wrong. People don’t have to be forgiven for wanting to get an education or improve their lives. This is why the Debt Collective likes to talk about “cancellation,” “relief,” or “elimination” of debt.

Our small but mighty movement has come a long way in a decade. I believe we will win – if people step off the sidelines and join us. An easy way for people reading is to take 10 minutes to submit their dispute to the Department for Education using our new student loan discharge tool. Anyone with a federal loan can do this. This tool will send a pre-letter to top officials of the education department seeking relief. The more applications they receive, the more pressure we can exert.

We’ve had victories, we’ve had failures, and then even more victories and failures. I’ve been in the trenches long enough to know how things work. Sadly, the course of justice is crooked and sometimes reverses itself. But this is not the moment to throw up our hands – this is the moment to keep holding the President’s feet to the fire. The debt freedom movement is just beginning.

