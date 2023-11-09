Insecure safety net: how carbon credits could destroy Australia's key climate policy

This article is part of The Conversation’s series, Getting to Zero, examining Australia’s energy transition.

There’s a ticking time bomb inside the Albany government’s climate policy. When it explodes, Australia will fall short of its climate targets and disenfranchise a raft of investors.

The problem arises from a poorly understood aspect of the net zero transition: carbon credits or offsets.

The centerpiece of Australia’s climate policy is a carbon pricing scheme known as the Safeguard Mechanism. It places limits on the emissions of approximately 220 of the country’s largest mining, gas and industrial facilities based on the emissions intensity of their operations. These limits will fall by 1% to about 5% each year until 2030.

Facilities have two ways to keep their emissions within limits. They can reduce them, or they can buy and surrender one of two types of credits, the most important being Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) issued under Australia’s carbon offset scheme.

How does the offset plan work?

Under the scheme, landholders, energy users and other emitters can register projects that avoid emissions or sequester carbon dioxide in trees, soil or geological formations. Those who do so in accordance with specified rules receive an ACCU, which is a tradable financial instrument.

Each carbon credit unit must represent an additional and sustainable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to one ton of CO₂.

Torrens Island Power Station near Adelaide is one of approximately 220 facilities covered by the protection mechanism. matt turner/you

Reducing emissions from facilities covered by the safeguard mechanism is likely to be difficult and costly, at least in the short term, as most are in the oil and gas, coal and other mining sectors. For some, the only viable way to significantly reduce emissions is to stop production.

Carbon credits enable these utilities to meet their obligations by effectively paying someone else who can cut emissions more cheaply. In theory, allowing utilities with higher abatement costs to use offsets reduces the economy-wide costs of reducing greenhouse gases, without sacrificing climate outcomes.

But for the plan to be implemented, ACCUs must have “integrity”: they must represent a real reduction in emissions that would not otherwise occur. And to the extent that reduction involves storing CO₂ in a sink (such as forests), it should remain in the sink permanently.

137 million ACCUs have been issued since the offset scheme was launched in 2011. Three-quarters of these came from three project types: deforestation prevention in western New South Wales, methane combustion from landfills (largely to generate electricity), and human-deforestation of native forests in arid regions of inland Australia. Induced regeneration.

Our research shows that most of these projects have low integrity. People are getting carbon credits for not clearing forests that were never going to be cleared, for growing trees that already exist, for growing forests in places that will never sustain them, and To run power generators at landfills that would have operated anyway.

jeopardizing net zero

These projects seriously harm Australia’s emissions reduction efforts. Those safety nets enable utilities to increase their emissions — and enable governments to approve new fossil fuel projects — on the basis that carbon credits will provide offsetting reductions elsewhere. But without honest credits there is no offsetting deduction.

The influx of low-integrity credits into the ACCU market artificially lowers the carbon price faced by Safeguard Mechanism facilities. The low price causes facility operators to rely more heavily on offsets and delays onsite emissions reduction efforts. It also destroys the offset market by making high-integrity offset projects unviable – a form of Gresham’s Law, where bad projects crowd out good projects.

The situation with Australia’s offset scheme is not unique. Research on other offset schemes has found similar integrity problems. This is because high-integrity credit is difficult to generate.

The job of scheme regulators is challenging. As well as measuring emissions and removals from scattered and often naturally variable sources and carbon sinks, they should also attempt to prevent spurious emissions reductions offered by project proponents.

The latter have both a huge information advantage over regulators and strong incentives to claim credit for what they were already doing or were planning to do anyway – such as maintaining forests, which He never intended to clean.

But regulators also have an incentive to increase the supply of credit, even if this risks reducing integrity. This is because low credit supply is taken as a sign of failure of the scheme.

Stringent integrity standards reduce credit supply and increase credit prices, resulting in increased compliance costs for polluters and destabilizing political support for carbon pricing schemes. Liquid markets built on a healthy supply of credit (regardless of quality) keep regulators nice and emitters and politicians happy.

Carbon Credit Review Panel chair Ian Chubb (right) with Energy Minister Chris Bowen. Jeremy Ng/AAP

Chubb Review’s Failures

In 2022, the Albany government appointed former Chief Scientist Ian Chubb to lead a review of the ACCU plan. The review reports were confusing and contradictory. It dismissed concerns about the integrity of the plan, even those expressed by developers of offset projects.

Despite not analyzing the performance of a single project, the review confidently concluded that the level of rebates offered under the scheme was not exaggerated. Its evidence for this was limited to one sentence: “While the Panel was provided with some evidence supporting that position (that integrity problems existed), it was also provided with evidence to the contrary.” It gave no details of what that contrary evidence was.

The panel then recommended substantial changes, including an end to the untenable situation in which the Clean Energy Regulator, the statutory authority charged with enforcing laws to reduce emissions, was responsible for making and administering the scheme’s rules and regulations. was then responsible for purchasing most of the credit. The panel also proposed repealing offsets saved against deforestation.

These changes, while welcome, were carefully designed to leave existing projects untouched. For example, repealing the deforestation avoidance methodology would not affect 63 existing projects that would generate debt for years to come.

Conveniently, this will ensure that the supply of ACCUs and their price will remain in a politically acceptable range until at least 2030.

what should the government do

To really fix the plan the government needs to stop giving credit to low-integrity projects and methods. The credit tap should be turned off for all projects that avoid deforestation and most human-induced regeneration projects, and the credit regime for landfill projects should be fundamentally reformed.

The government’s political problem is that it needs to keep the carbon price within a reasonable range for safety net features. If it stopped granting credit to low-integrity projects, prices would skyrocket and there would not be enough high-integrity credit to meet demand.

The government can solve the problem by imposing standard limit values ​​in the safety net. For example, instead of surrendering credits, utilities could pay A$50 per tonne on excess emissions. But this would expose the government’s claim that this scheme is just another carbon tax.

Fixing these flaws is challenging. But by refusing to face the problems head-on, the government has destroyed its own climate policy. Its failure could also permanently stain the reputation of the offset.

Like the robodebt, this scheme is poorly designed, unethical and doomed to fail, albeit for different reasons. We can only hope that when this is resolved, it will not cause lasting damage to Australia’s decarbonization efforts.

