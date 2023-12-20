Staking accounts for more than half of weekly transactions across the four major networks

Inscriptions continue to proliferate in smart contract networks, with inscriptions representing the majority of transaction volume on several major chains claiming Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatibility.

Over the past seven days, transactions issued have accounted for over 91% on Avalanche, 75% on Gnosis, 65% on Ethereum’s Goerly testnet, 62% on Arbitrum, 58% on ZXsync Era, and over 40% on the BNB chain. . Are. Polygon POS Chain according to Dune Analytics.

Increasing activity has prompted cuts ArbitrumAvalanche, ZkSync Era, Chronos, The Open Network, and most recently, celestia,

Over 77% of transaction fees spent on Avalanche over the past week were linked to Inscription, while 39% of transaction fees on ZkSync Era, 18% on Arbitrum, 16% on Gnosis and 13% on Inscription transactions funded by the BNB chain. Transaction fee included. Transaction fee included. Was.

Inscription transaction volume and gas fee on EVM chains. Source: Dune Analytics.

Inscriptions are also disrupting the NFT sector. According to DappRadar, on December 18 the OKEx NFT marketplace overtook Blurb as the leading NFT trading platform in terms of trade volume for the first time after launching support for Bitcoin ordinals.

The OKEx NFT marketplace has seen $29.5M worth of transactions in the last 24 hours, almost double the $15.5M of second-place Blur.

Rise and controversy of inscriptions

In January, inscriptions emerged as a coding method for creating NFT-like assets on the Bitcoin blockchain, despite the network lacking smart contract functionality. Fungible inscription tokens followed with the launch of the BRC-20 token standard in March.

The Bitcoin-based Inscription token enjoyed a bullish second quarter before lagging in the third quarter. There has been an impressive resurgence in this sector in recent months and its proliferation across EVM chains began in November.

Ordinals have emerged as a divisive phenomenon for the Web3 community. Proponents argue that inscriptions provide an egalitarian issuance mechanism for new tokens and provide a theoretically cheaper way to create NFTs on EVM chains – with off-chain indexing to track ownership with inscriptional tokens. with. At the expense of necessity. But, the need to interact with gas-intensive smart contracts has been discarded. ,

defi alphaLooking for premium content alpha? Become a premium member of The Defiant and join our DeFi Alpha community.

DeFi Daily | Working Days

DeFi Alpha Letter | weekly

Defiant Podcast Transcript | weekly

inbox dump saturday

Weekly Recap | sunday

Get started for free

However, critics decry the lack of utility in the sector beyond speculation, and label the token a waste of block space and a source of congestion.

While alternative Layer 1 networks Near, Fantom and Polygon enjoyed a surge in activity amid the launch of native staking, transaction fees increased between 4,500% and 9,000% as adoption increased.

The increase in writes has eased congestion on Bitcoin, with more than 338,500 unconfirmed transactions present in Bitcoin’s mempool – up from 226,000 two weeks ago. According to Ordi.io, more than 49.6M inscriptions have been made on the Bitcoin blockchain.

While the select miners are gone disfellowship Research from Glassnode shows that staking accounted for up to 30% of miners’ revenue from transaction fees this year.

The lack of smart contract compatibility on EVM chains also means that tokens cannot interact with DeFi protocols.

Source: thedefiant.io

Source: biz.crast.net

Source: biz.crast.net