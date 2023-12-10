Inox India sets IPO date to boost market position By Investing.com

© Reuters.

Inox India, a Vadodara-based leading manufacturer of cryogenic tanks, has announced the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) subscription period, which will run from December 14-18. The company, with over three decades of experience in the industry, is offering shares through an offer for sale (OFS), opting not to issue new shares but instead allowing existing shareholders to sell their stake. Has been.

The move to go public is part of Inox India’s strategy to leverage the benefits of listing, including increased visibility and credibility in the market as well as access to a wider base of investors. The company has cited these listing gains as the primary motivation for its IPO.

The allotment to anchor investors is scheduled for December 13, ahead of the public offering. The allocation strategy reflects a commitment to a diversified investor base, with half of the shares reserved for qualified institutional buyers. Additionally, a significant portion will be available to retail investors at 35%, while non-institutional investors will be allocated 15%.

Inox India’s decision to list comes after strong financial performance. The company recently reported a strong growth in revenue to ₹580 crore and profit rising by almost 25% to ₹103 crore. Specializing in cryogenic tanks that are essential for the storage and transportation of industrial gases and LNG, Inox India serves a variety of sectors and has established itself as an industry leader over its thirty-year history.

Investors considering an IPO will likely be encouraged by Inox India’s solid financial growth and its strategic position in the industrial gas and LNG sectors, which are critical components in a wide range of industrial processes. As the company embarks on this new chapter, its IPO is set to mark an important milestone in its long-term journey.

