Innovid’s growth prospects boosted by strategic sales and product innovations: A Buy Rating – TipRanks.com

December 1, 2023
JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Buy rating on Innovid (CTV – Research Report) with a price target of $3.00.

Andrew Boon gives his Buy rating due to a combination of factors that suggest a positive outlook for Innovid’s financial performance. Boone is confident with Innovid’s recent restructuring of its sales force and the introduction of a new go-to-market strategy, which is expected to revive the company’s revenue growth to more than 20%. The new sales force organization, led by Chief Commercial Officer Dave Helmreich, aims to improve sales execution by focusing on upselling, cross-selling and expanding its customer base. Additionally, Innovid is expected to maintain cost discipline under new CFO Tony Calini in 2024, along with anticipated growth, providing a strong case for margin expansion.

Additionally, Boon sees potential in Innovid’s strategic shift toward bundling its products to increase cross-sales and create a more predictable revenue stream. The company is expected to contribute to revenue diversification by using its vast data points to develop innovative products ranging from advertising services to InnovidXP and Instant Optimization. Only 23% of revenue in the third quarter of 2023 came from measurement, indicating significant room for growth in that area. Boone is also optimistic about Innovid’s move to focus more on direct brand sales, which could lead to an increase in creative and measurement solutions, as agencies have traditionally been hesitant to integrate third-party services. Has been.

The price of CTV has also seen little change over the past six months – from $1.250 to $1.740, which is an increase of 39.20%.

Innovid (CTV) Company Details:

Innovid is a leading software platform that provides technology infrastructure and services to create, deliver and measure TV/video advertising across connected TV, linear TV, mobile and desktop TV environments.

Animoca Brands and Ubisoft: A New Era in Gaming

2024 में देखने के लिए शीर्ष क्रिप्टो गेम्स

