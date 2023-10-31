Innovators try to make government more accessible

Roswell, Ga. – When James Dillard created Recap Roswell, a website that breaks Roswell City Council meetings into digestible parts, he took his time living in Switzerland as inspiration.

“Switzerland is a very trusting society with a very high level of civic participation,” he said. “When you live abroad, you look at home differently, and because of that I have placed more importance on participation in making the system work.”

Dillard also said that Robert Putnam’s nonfiction book “Bowling Alone” was an influence. Putnam writes about the decline of social capital and how society is becoming less participatory, even in small institutions like social clubs.

Dillard is not alone. Other innovators are developing tools to help keep citizens engaged with government.

“I think Roswell, Georgia, the United States would be healthier if we had more institutions, or micro institutions, where people are connecting and going through the process of deciding what they feel they should do together.” Putting together what to do and then, trying to make it happen in the real world,” Dillard said.

In May, Dillard built Recap Roswell from scratch using ChatGPT, an AI-powered language model developed by the non-profit organization OpenAI.

For each post, he creates a transcript from a video recording of the latest council meeting. Then, it runs the transcript through the OpenAI API based on a series of different requests that synthesize it into a quick summary.

“Now you’re taking hundreds of hours of time and turning it into something that someone like you can complete in 15 or 20 minutes,” Dillard said.

But, the use of AI is not without its disadvantages. He must check the summary for “hallucinations” or errors presented as fact.

“I don’t want to discount the possibility of the City Council making a decision,” Dillard said.

He said Recap Roswell also arose from a desire to understand where the political flaws in the Roswell government lay.

“All the candidates say the same things,” said Dillard, referring to his latest post on the candidates in Roswell’s upcoming municipal election. “It’s very difficult to understand what the choice really is between them, isn’t it?”

Roswell’s local elections are one of the most contested in northern metro Atlanta, with at least two candidates competing for each seat. In other cities, some candidates – many of whom are incumbents – will automatically get a council seat because they have no opponent.

Since there were no competitive races in Alpharetta this year, the city canceled its municipal election. He did the same in 2015 for the same reason.

Over the past few decades, other area cities have canceled their municipal elections, including Roswell in 2003, Johns Creek in 2009, Milton in 2013, and Cumming in three years. There have also been cancellations in Sandy Springs.

Incumbents who receive their re-election bids without a challenge may mean they have less accountability, said Saba Long, executive director of the Atlanta Civic Circle (ACC).

With the slogan “Complexity closes you out, ACC opens the door for you”, the nonprofit is a civic engagement and media outlet that covers local democracy and housing affordability challenges in metro Atlanta.

“When an elected official is not abiding by the public trust, when they are not making decisions that are in the best interests of their constituents and the general public, they should be confronted,” Long said.

He said the number of candidates running for office runs parallel to the level of civic participation.

“When more people are engaged in their local government, the more likely it is that people will vote; It is more likely that people will run for office; And they’re more likely to have a stake in what’s happening,” Long said.

To increase public participation and thus accountability, he said local government meetings needed to be “mysterious”. He said one solution could be for municipalities to add a webpage explaining how citizens can sign up for public comment or interact with elected officials.

“Public meetings can be intimidating for people who aren’t familiar with it and don’t know about it,” Long said.

