The Podlaskie region of northeastern Poland is known for its natural beauty, dairy farming, and vast expanses of forest, including the last ancient forests in Europe. It is also developing an innovative agriculture, food and health technology sector.

With the cleanest air in Poland and one third of the area covered by forest, Podlaskie is considered the ‘green lung of Europe’.

It also aspires to become a ‘Silicon One’ through its expanded technology and IT landscape.

Historically one of the poorest regions of Poland, Podlaskie has benefited from significant funding from the European Union. The sector is now classified as an ’emerging innovator’ by the European Commission.

One of those innovators is local startup, Ideal Bistro, which has invented a simple way to bring freshly cooked food sourced from local farmers to the workplace.

Workers choose their food on an application, then collect it from vending-style machines called ‘FoodMats’.

Tomasz Kurzynka, co-founder of Ideal Bistro, said the solution is unique, convenient and efficient.

“We can serve 200 to 300 people at a time during a 20-minute break,” he said.

This technology prevents food waste by accurately forecasting how much farmers need to produce. This also gives them a guaranteed income.

Ideal Bistro has started working with dietitians and using artificial intelligence to create personalized meals that match an individual’s health and nutritional needs.

As Poland’s largest milk producer and leader in agricultural machinery production, Podlaskie seeks to innovate in the primary industry sector.

Andrzej Borusiewicz, professor of agricultural engineering, said the sector wants to modernize agricultural production by using the latest technologies, including robots and drones.

“This area is special because we have a lot of agricultural production. If we use modern technology, food will be safer and more healthy. And customers can buy cheaper food in the market. It also helps in green production, green energy. Can.” he said.

Podlaski has launched a project called Agricultural Valley 4.0 to promote innovation in the fields of agriculture, food and health technology.

The region is promoted among investors as ‘a place where the world of nature and the world of business meet in perfect harmony’ and ‘home to ambitious people whose ideas conquer international markets’.

“We decided to implement this project because our region is very strong in dairy production and agricultural machinery production,” said Mariusz Dąbrowski, director of investor assistance at the Marshal’s Office, Podlaskie.

“So if we connect this with universities, research institutes, investors and public authorities, we can, I hope, create an amazing innovation ecosystem.”

He said the focus of the organization would be on growing local startups in the next five years.

“We are going to create incubation and acceleration programs. We want to connect this ecosystem with outside investors, especially business angels and venture capital funds.”

In the capital Bialystok, the Medical University of Bialystok has created Poland’s first Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine.

The Agricultural Valley 4.0 project hopes to transform the discoveries of the centre’s scientists into commercially successful startups.

One of them, co-founded by clinical dietitian Sylvia Nalivajko, is called NutriDesign Lab.

“I do scientific research on food quality and food safety. It helps elderly people by preventing neurodegenerative diseases,” she said.

“One element of our dietary support is an app that helps evaluate nutritional status, another part is functional food.”

He said functional food could help fight disease because of its “treasury of bioactive ingredients.”

The company is now looking for financial support to start production of ‘functional food’.

