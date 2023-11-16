Innovative Partnerships Group Announces Jersey Naming Rights for Portland Timbers/Dabella Partnership

Dabela becomes the first Portland Timbers jersey partner since 2011

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative Partnership Group, a global leader in naming rights and sponsorships, was the agency of record for the new naming rights agreement between the Portland Timbers and the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer (MLS). -based Debella, a home improvement service leader. The multi-year partnership marks Dabela’s first foray into sponsorship.

Representatives from the Portland Timbers, Dabela and Innovative Partnership Group gathered at Providence Park in Portland to announce the jersey partnership.

The Innovative Partnership Group was retained by the Timbers in March to secure the club’s first jersey partner since its inception in 2011. Dabela branding will be prominently featured on all home, away and special game kits and club apparel.

“We selected Innovative Partnership Group because of their proven track record and their enthusiasm for this project, despite the relatively ambitious timeline,” said Timbers CEO Heather Davis. “IPG has a deep understanding of the game and the football landscape and a really talented team that delivers tremendous value for its clients.”

As the “Official Home Improvement Partner” of the Portland Timbers, Dabela aims to further strengthen its Portland community ties by supporting Stand Together Week, the Portland Timbers Community Fund and all Timbers Youth Camps. DeBella will lead an exciting enhancement to the fan experience through the “DeBella House,” a semi-permanent, stadium structure that will be the centerpiece of a new in-game, seat upgrade promotion called “Best Seat in the House.” Will go. ,

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have this opportunity with the Timbers,” said Donnie McMillan Jr., Founder and CEO of DaBella. “We saw Innovative Partnership Group not just as a sales agency, but as a true business partner who helped our team understand the intangible and non-traditional metrics that would help us gain market-share nationally. And will help in increasing the scale.

Innovative Partnerships Group’s executive team has a proven track record of assisting global sports property rights holders in generating billions of dollars in long-term naming rights and sponsorship revenues over the past 25+ years. Jeff Marks, CEO of Innovative Partnership Group, said, “This is a perfect example of how the collaboration across our company’s innovation studios, business development, creative solutions, valuation and IP/asset creation helped bring this deal together. “It’s a real testament to both Timbers and DaBella for trusting our process and ultimately being an excellent match for each other.”

According to Daniel Cassidy, vice president of Partnerships for Innovative Partnerships Group, “We immediately noticed Dabela’s Oregon roots and its commitment to local communities. But given its growing national footprint, we also saw the power of MLS, its media integration with Apple TV. partnership and convinced Dabela to use the upcoming 2026 World Cup as a platform to leverage the naming rights of the jersey in top markets across the country.”

Innovative Partnerships Group has extensive roots in football. This marks the seventh MLS jersey partnership for the Timbers for its officiating team. The Innovative Partnership Group was the first AOR for the Canadian Premier League, working on establishing the league and Jersey Partnership. and is currently the agency of record for FC Barcelona’s Espai Barça project in a multi-year collaboration.

About Innovative Partnerships Group

Innovative Partnerships Group is a global leader in developing long-term, revenue-generating business relationships between the most prestigious professional sports teams, entertainment properties and global brands.

The company has been recognized by Sports Business Journal as one of the leading sports marketing agencies in the industry in recent years. The Innovative Partnership Group has its own pioneering Partnership Intelligence™ system that allows both properties and brands to maximize their returns on sponsorship partnerships. Visit for more information www.ipg360.com.

Innovation Partnership Group Logo

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-partnerships-group-announce-jersey-naming-rights-for-portland-timbersdabella-partnership-301991102.html

SOURCE Innovative Partnership Group

Source