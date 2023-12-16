Innovative Advances for Healthcare Entrepreneurs – The Open News

Alpha Sophia has announced that, effective January 1, 2024, its Growth Plan pricing structure will change. To better accommodate the usage habits of its valued customers, Alpha Sophia will now have three users by default and an annual cost of $4,800. Additional users of the platform will continue to pay the same $240 per year. Alpha Sophia is pleased to provide cost-effective commercial intelligence software solutions for healthcare with a high level of performance to small and expanded companies.

Anselin has closed a $9.9 million funding round, according to a press release. The company has developed an encapsulated cell replacement therapy (EnCRT) to isolate the therapeutic cells from the body’s immune system and help the therapeutic cells survive in the body.

According to Anselin’s website, the technology was developed in the laboratory of Dr. Tejal Desai at the University of California, San Francisco.

According to the announcement, Encellin aims to demonstrate that the ability of porous NCRTs for cells to exchange biomolecules with the body after transplantation will have therapeutic benefits and serve as a living medicine.

Phase 1 clinical trials will be expanded with additional funding. First-human data from the Phase 1 study should be released next year. The funding will also be used to grow the team and advance the technology platform.

CalmWave is now available in the AWS Marketplace. It uses artificial intelligence to improve nursing staff retention and reduce alarm fatigue in hospitals. According to a press release, customers can locate, purchase, and use specific software and services compatible with Amazon Web Services through a carefully curated online software store.

Ofir Ronen, CEO and Founder of CalmWave, said, “With high-risk ICUs, extended work shifts, and staffing shortages in an already overburdened health care system, nurses today are struggling with alarm fatigue on an unprecedented scale and CalmWave is the solution to this dire status quo. Solves.” “Availability on the AWS Marketplace streamlines the process for healthcare organizations to adopt the CalmWave solution, empowering them with the technology to eliminate non-actionable alarms in the ICU using their existing, pre-approved AWS budget “

Essential AI has closed a $56.5 million Series A funding round with the goal of strengthening human-computer collaboration. AMD, Franklin Venture Partners, Google, KB Investment, NVIDIA and Thrive Capital were among the investors in the round led by March Capital, an announcement said.

A total of approximately $65 million in funding has been raised by Essential AI to date, including an $8.3 million seed funding round led by Thrive Capital and participation from investors Amjad Massad, Brad Gerstner, Conviction, Elad Gil, Francis D’Souza, David Petraeus Is. , Gustavo Sapoznik, Jamie Montgomery, and Mei Zuo.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that between 2020 and 2021, maternal mortality rates in the United States have increased by 40%.

The program is divided into three sections: reducing the frequency of maternal health-related complications; supporting women in the postpartum year; and promoting access to routine prenatal care to early detect and address potential risk factors.

Source: www.openthenews.com