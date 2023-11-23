InnovationRx: Generative AI for Drug Discovery

InnovationRx is your weekly digest of health care news. To receive it in your inbox, Subscribe here,

Genentech entered into a multi-year research collaboration with Nvidia. getty images

On Tuesday, Roche subsidiary Genentech announced that it has entered into a multi-year research collaboration NVIDIA, The goal of the partnership is to benefit Generative AI Technology to accelerate the discovery of new drugs. Genentech is rolling out its proprietary algorithms, which will run on Nvidia’s DGX cloud services. The biotech company will also leverage Nvidia’s BioNemo platform, which biopharma companies use to optimize large-scale computational models.

“AI can play a transformative role in accelerating drug discovery and development – ​​as it has in many parts of health care and life sciences,” Kimberly PowellNvidia’s vice president of healthcare said in a press release. earlier this year, Insilico Medicine announced that it has entered Phase 2 clinical trials with an AI-designed drug to treat chronic lung disease.

This startup raised $38 million to fill the biggest gap in drug discovery

Vivodyne CEO Andrei Georgescu (left) and Chief Commercial Officer Susan Billings (right). Vivodyne

Khosla Ventures-backed Vivodyne is creating human organ tissues in the laboratory that can be used for preclinical testing of potential drugs, as well as AI systems that can rapidly collect and analyze data from those trials.

Pipeline and deal updates

medical watch: Medtech company Masimo has received FDA approval for the continuous oxygen saturation and pulse rate monitoring functions of its W1 watch as it looks to integrate the technology into the hospital and home.

Lower Carbon: GlaxoSmithKline says its rescue inhaler Ventolin has been prescribed to 35 million patients, accounting for about 49% of the company’s carbon footprint. The company is starting Phase 3 testing of a new propellant that it says could reduce carbon emissions from the inhaler by about 90%. GSK is targeting regulatory submissions in 2025.

Diagnosis: Universal Dx has announced a strategic collaboration with Quest Diagnostics to bring Universal’s blood screening test for colorectal cancer to healthcare providers, pending regulatory approval. Universal also raised a $70 million Series B.

Anti-inflammatory: Connect BioPharma announced that it has granted Simcere an exclusive license to commercialize its anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibody treatment radimicibart in China. The first disease target in that country will be atopic dermatitis.

How Viz.AI Uses Artificial Intelligence to Treat Stroke Patients Faster

Chris Mansi, Co-Founder and CEO of Viz.AI. Cody Pickens for Forbes

The San Francisco-based startup has 12 FDA-approved algorithms for flagging problems, agreements with more than 1,500 U.S. hospitals, and big plans to work with drug companies to reduce barriers to health care.

Other healthcare news

UK regulators give world’s first approval crisper gene editing therapy, vertex’s Casgevi, for the treatment of two blood disorders: sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

Before the holiday season, CDC Says most eligible Americans haven’t received updated information Covid vaccine, flu shot, or RSV shot. RSV cases are increasing in the Southeastern United States.

Excessive heat across Europe More than 70,000 people died last summer and this year is on track to be even worse.

Who Warned that antimicrobial resistance is the “top global public health threat”.

