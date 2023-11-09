InnovationRx: FDA approves Lilly’s weight loss drug

InnovationRx is your weekly digest of health care news. To receive it in your inbox, Subscribe here,

At the chemical level, Zepbound is similar to Monjaro, Lilly’s GLP-1 agonist already approved for the treatment of diabetes. Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

fda allowed Eli Lilly’s Weight loss injectable drug to be marketed today Zepbound. At the chemical level, Zepbound is similar Mounjaro, Lilly’s GLP-1 agonist is already approved for the treatment of diabetes. In late-stage clinical trials Zepbound was shown to help people without diabetes lose an average of 18% of their body weight. “Given the increasing rates of both obesity and overweight in the United States, today’s approval addresses an unmet medical need,” said John Charettes, who oversees the Diabetes and Obesity Division in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “

Amid the growing clamor for prescription drugs, employers are already preparing for huge increases in their employees’ health care costs. forbes Senior contributor Bruce Jepsen reports that health benefits advisors Aeon It is estimated that the average health care costs per employee for US employers will increase by 8.5% to $15,000 in 2024. One full percentage point of the total, or $150, is attributed GLP-1 Increase in drug expenses.

Meanwhile, last week’s Lilly contestant Novo Nordiskwho makes Ozempic And wegovyRecord quarterly profits and sales were recorded thanks to blockbuster drugs.

Amazon Prime’s new $9 primary care membership undercuts Amazon’s other health services

Amazon’s latest healthcare play, One Medical, has deeply discounted subscriptions. Amazon

Amazon unveiled its latest healthcare program: Offering One Medical, the primary care company it acquired this year for $3.5 billion, a deeply discounted membership to its millions of Amazon Prime US customers. This is another in a series of experiments by the retail giant to carve out a share of the US$4.3 trillion healthcare market. But it appears to be competing against some of Amazon’s other health offerings, including Amazon Clinics, which could complicate its strategy to become a major healthcare player.

Pipeline and deal updates

Organoids: Heartbeat.bio, which aims to use AI and lab-grown organoids to accelerate drug discovery for cardio-related problems, announced it has closed a $4.8 million Pre-Series A round.

Erosive reflux: Phantom Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA has approved its drug Voquenza for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease, marking the first time in more than 30 years that the FDA has approved a new drug for this indication.

Metabolic diseases: Orsobio, which is developing treatments for metabolic disorders, has announced that it has raised a $60 million Series A round co-led by Anavate Sciences and Longitude Capital.

geographical coverage: Venture firm Flagship Pioneering announced it is opening a hub for the Asia-Pacific region in Singapore. The move follows the opening of a European center in London earlier this year.

Parkinson’s disease: A consortium of research institutes in Europe has developed a neuroprosthetic that has enabled the first patient to walk normally again.

Health Information: Health information provider SureScripts announced that it has acquired clinical intelligence company ActiveRADAR. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

chronic disease: Forward Therapeutics, which is developing small molecule treatments for chronic diseases associated with inflammation or immune-related problems, has announced it has raised a $50 million Series A led by BVF Partners LP.

Abortion rights continue to win: Here are all the wins in major polls since the Supreme Court overturned Roe

Abortion rights supporters celebrate winning the referendum on so-called Issue 1. AFP via Getty Images

Voters in key elections in Ohio, Kentucky and Virginia this week once again showed how abortion rights have driven voters to the polls. The success of abortion on the ballot this year indicates that the issue is likely to remain a significant factor in the 2024 general election.

Other healthcare news

cigna It reported a third-quarter profit of $1.4 billion due to growth in its health insurance plans and pharmacy benefits business.

Alignment Healthcare reported a $35 million loss in the third quarter, despite medicare benefits Scheme membership is continuously increasing. oscar health, which offers health plans on the Obamacare exchanges, reported a quarterly loss of $65.7 million.

CDC told the number of syphilis The number of infections among newborns has reached “critical levels” in the US due to a shortage of vital antibiotics used to treat it.

about a dozen tuberculosis The cases in the US between 2018 and 2023 were traced to a casino in California. The disease remains one of humanity’s biggest killers World Health Organization Said antibiotic-resistant strains are an emerging “public health crisis.”

next month fda Two potential one-time treatments will decide the regulatory fate of gene therapy sickle cell disease,

