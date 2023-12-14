InnovationRx: A tough road ahead for Bluebird's gene therapy

InnovationRx is your weekly digest of health care news. To receive it in your inbox, Subscribe here,

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Last Friday proved to be a biotech milestone Food and Drug Administration Two Crepser-based gene therapies were approved for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The first was CasGevi, which was co-developed Crispr Therapeutics And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, The second was Lifgenia, developed by bluebird bio, Bluebird also presented promising data about its drug at the annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology over the weekend, suggesting a durable response to the treatment for sickle cell patients five years after receiving the treatment.

However, despite the approval, Bluebird finds itself in a tougher position than its rival. For one, it released pricing Lifegenia At $3.1 million compared to the $2.2 million price tag imposed by Vertex casgevi, Second, the FDA approval for Lifegenia includes a safety warning that requires patients to be monitored for potential cancer risk, which is not in the approval of Casgevi. Additionally, Bluebird was expected to receive Priority Review Vouchers (PRVs) worth approximately $103 million after approval, but the FDA did not approve it. These PRVs are not money, but rather a guarantee from the FDA that it will expedite the review of a future drug developed by a company because it has decided to develop a drug for a rare disease. The FDA allows PRVs to be sold to other companies, increasing their value.

This combination of factors caused the stock price to drop nearly 40% on Friday. Leading analysts say the company still has enough cash runway to last through the second quarter of 2024. Wedbush To conclude that “[w]Without access to a significant amount of capital to support the launch of Lifegenia and competition from Casgevi, we question the viability of the Lifegenia franchise.

Not surprisingly, Bluebird CEO Andrew Obenshain Disagreeing with this assessment, he told Forbes that Bluebird would appeal the FDA’s decision not to grant the PRV, but that this was never the only way the company intended to obtain its needed capital. “PRV was always a component of our plan, so we’re just planning to execute the other components,” he said. He declined to go into specific details, though highlighted the fact that Bluebird already has two other revenue-generating gene therapies on the market.

Those two therapies give Bluebird another advantage in 2024: The company already has the treatment and support needed to bring Lifegenia to market. “We’ve already built the infrastructure we need,” Obenshain said. Not only does this mean the company needs less capital to go to market, but it also provides a differentiator in the market, as it already has experience operating the patient side for gene therapy.

Ultimately, Obenshain said, “We think the mission of us at Bluebird is to both deliver these treatments, but also to show that a standalone cell and gene therapy can make it,” he added, “if we can make it If you can’t make it, I think that doesn’t bode well for innovation.”

Supreme Court agrees to hear abortion pill cases

Mifepristone tablets packages. getty images

The Supreme Court will determine to what extent abortion pills should be banned as it agreed this week to consider two cases related to the legality of mifepristone. The move comes two years after the conservative-leaning high court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Read more here.

Pipeline and deal updates

Secret Origin: Three interesting startups quietly emerged this week. One is Inductive Bio, which is developing a machine learning platform to optimize compounds in drug discovery, emerging with a $4.3 million seed funding round. The second is Portal Bio, which is developing a cell engineering platform for a variety of therapeutics. Finally there is Tome Biosciences, a gene editing startup that has quietly emerged and has already raised over $200 million in Series A and Series B rounds.

Crispr License: Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that it is entering into a $200 million non-exclusive license with Editas Medicine for the use of that company’s Cas9 gene editing technology in its sickle cell treatment Casvegi.

Cell Encapsulation: Encellin, which is developing a platform that increases the durability of therapeutic cells, has announced it has raised $9.9 million led by Khosla Ventures.

Reproductive Immunotherapy: Freya Biosciences, which is developing immunotherapy targeting vaginal microbiota to treat infertility, has announced that it has raised a $38 million Series A round led by OMX Ventures and Sofinnova Partners.

Oncology: Bicara Therapeutics, which is developing biologic treatments for multiple types of cancer, has announced that it has raised a $165 million Series C round.

Radiopharma: Artbio, which is developing radioligand therapy, announced it has closed a $90 million Series A round co-led by Third Rock Ventures and an undisclosed firm.

Synthetic Bio: The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Allen Institute and the University of Washington have launched the Seattle Hub for Synthetic Biology, which aims, among other things, to develop technology that enables the measurement of cells during their lifetime to advance biological research. Is.

Generative AI: Google today released MedLM, a “family of foundation models tailored for the healthcare industry.” Early customers include HCA Healthcare and Augmedix working on ambient note-taking, and BenchScience for drug development R&D.

Sudden closure of SmileDirectClub

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Dental aligner company SmileDirectClub ceased operations last Friday, leaving patients confused about the future of their dental health and their payment plans. The company advised customers to seek future care from local dentists, to continue paying for their treatment, and said the status of refunds was still pending.

Read more here.

Other healthcare news

billionaires ken griffin And david geffen Donating $400 million to New York-based company Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.

AstraZeneca to acquire RSV vaccine developer ecosavax For $1.1 billion.

shares of Pfizer fell to its lowest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic, as the company’s revenue estimates fell below analyst targets.

health insurer cigna Plans $10 billion in stock buybacks as scrap Humana Fusion.

A new study found patients using Eli Lilly’s weight loss medicine zepbound A “substantial improvement” in weight lost was experienced after stopping treatment.

a pregnant woman in kentucky The state’s strict six-week abortion ban is being challenged with a class action lawsuit. a woman in texas Who had sued over a similar restrictive law was blocked by the state Supreme Court and left the state to receive process.

Grammy-award nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc talk to forbes About his biotech company Major, which is developing treatments for infectious diseases.

across forbes

Beyonce is now worth $800 million

Will former NYSE boss Tom Farley be the next crypto king?

Exclusive: Mars unveils strategy to double snacking revenue to $36 billion

What else are we reading

Opioid settlement funds leave millions untouched as overdose deaths surge (KFF Health News)

Is the flu shot market a slam dunk for mRNA vaccines? Experts aren’t so sure (STAT)

More than 10,000 research papers retracted in 2023 – a new record (Nature)