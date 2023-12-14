Innovation Vs. Upgrade: New Technologies and Legacy Systems

Tim Reed is the CEO of Lynx Software Technologies, a leading mission-critical edge software company.

getty

The pace of technological change today presents opportunities and challenges for every organization. And no industry is poised to be more transformed by the latest innovations than aerospace and defense.

The lifecycle of a defense system varies greatly but can be as long as 50 years. For example, the F-15C, the U.S. Air Force’s primary air combat aircraft, is about 40 years old on average. Technology has come a long way since the mid-1980s, and the F-15C has undergone numerous technology upgrades to maintain its radar, displays, radios and other systems. Ultimately, however, long-lived defense systems like the F-15C accumulate so many layers of upgrades to maintain capabilities that, at some point, inherent limitations require more transformative modernization.

Case of updating existing system

On the one hand, new capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI), fresh development frameworks and cloud computing offer the potential for revolutionary improvements in areas such as information security, logistics and decision making. Integrating these new technologies into legacy defense platforms and systems has evolved over decades and again carries risks and costs that must be carefully managed. As leaders in this industry, we constantly struggle with when and how to upgrade legacy systems versus developing entirely new platforms. As a data point, it can take three to four hours to authenticate one line of source code to the most stringent level (DO-178C DAL A). Today’s aircraft carry millions of lines of software – a quantity that is set to grow at least tenfold with the incorporation of AI, edge computing capabilities and necessary cybersecurity measures. The cost logic of reusing proven software when possible could not be clearer.

Upgrading existing systems will have some obvious benefits in the near future. The most obvious is that it costs less than developing a complete replacement because integration and testing requirements are reduced. There is also less disruption to ongoing operations because advanced systems can be fielded through incremental enhancements, and only new or refreshed functionality requires retraining.

This type of iterative approach allows an organization to introduce new capabilities over time as the technology matures. Upgrades also avoid some of the platform integration challenges of new developments and leverage existing expertise to support these systems. However, upgrades are limited by older architectures which ultimately hinder performance progress. Maintaining legacy systems also comes with technical debt, which includes:

• Inability to run new system functionality

• Inability to achieve expected performance levels.

• Presence of known cyber vulnerabilities for which no major solutions are planned

These together make long-term maintenance more expensive.

a case for fresh starts

On the other hand, new platform development provides the opportunity to customize systems around emerging technology such as AI, open architecture, and the latest in network security. This creates a more flexible system and avoids the constraints of older designs. The downside is that new platforms require greater investment upfront and create additional risk when brought online. There are also challenges in transitioning from legacy systems, which often remain significant even when replacements are fielded.

To balance these tradeoffs, we often adopt hybrid strategies. One is conducting incremental upgrades to complement older platforms, adding new sensors, communications or payloads without a complete redesign. The second is developing new systems that are designed to integrate with existing infrastructure for a phased transition. Open and modular architectures allow us to selectively update components of a platform while maintaining others. With deployment cycles measured in decades, modular hardware and software components help minimize variations in the supply chain, including geopolitical impacts and other business dynamics (acquisitions, pricing changes, product availability, etc.). Changes caused due to this are also included. These approaches can provide significantly enhanced capabilities while also managing disruption.

Determining the right balance between upgrades and new developments requires assessing factors such as required capabilities, technology maturity and, of course, the cost of each option. The more radical the desired reform, the greater the need for a new platform. If existing systems remain viable with minor upgrades, this route may be preferable. Analyzing total lifecycle costs, not just development and procurement, should inform these decisions. And the options should be consistent with the modernization roadmap for full capability areas, not just individual platforms.

Building a Business Case

Beyond technical factors, we must also consider the business case for each approach. The high costs and long timelines for major defense programs mean that there are inherent benefits to upgrading in the near term. But the long life cycle of our systems makes new developments critical for long-term innovation.

As the US Department of Defense’s Software Modernization Strategy highlights, “Upgrading existing systems can provide near-term improvements while new platforms drive change over time.” DoD’s third offset strategy and new National Defense Science and Technology Strategy also emphasize integrating continuous innovation by pursuing game-changing technologies through new innovations. The mission objective is to provide essential advanced capabilities to the warfighter through disciplined upgrades and cutting-edge new developments. This is increasing pressure toward using open standards, as opposed to locking customers into proprietary technology, challenging many vendors to innovate to win contracts.

To maintain a lead over our competitors, with deployment cycles measured in decades, we will need to deliver new system functionality through controlled updates just as we update our smartphones today. As a US Air Force chief recently said, the AI ​​models being used to drive any war initiative will change as the enemy wages war.

A mix of disciplined updates coupled with cutting-edge new technology can optimize near-term performance while shaping future capabilities. Guided by a strategic roadmap and in partnership with warfighters and mission experts, aerospace and defense innovators can deliver the continuous improvements that game-changing platforms need to address emerging threats. With sound strategies and prudent investment in people, research, and collaboration, this essential industry can cost-effectively modernize U.S. defense agencies for the challenges of today and tomorrow.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?