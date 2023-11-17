Innovation of the Year Award 2023: Micro lens array secures future for OLED TVs

If you haven’t figured it out by now, we really love OLED TVs. The ability to produce ‘true black’, attractive and vibrant color reproduction and crisp 4K detail have been key features of almost all OLED sets we’ve tested over the years. So what more could we possibly ask for? Well, the brightness levels on offer could be better, but this has been a long-standing weakness with OLED that we’ve always seen limited to limitations with the hardware.

Then, unexpectedly, LG Display – the company that makes LG’s TV panels – debunked the notion that you can’t teach old dogs new tricks. It developed OLED panels and infused them with the power of a micro lens array, sometimes known as Meta OLED or MLA OLED.

It involves adding a layer of millions of microscopic lenses on top of a regular WOLED panel (an OLED panel with a white sub-pixel) to direct existing light towards the user, increasing the overall brightness level. The key here is to use the existing light being output by the panel, as this puts no further pressure on the OLED display, reducing the chance of burn-in; Pretty clever if you ask us.

So far, early adopters clearly include LG itself, which uses the technology in its G3 OLED, as well as Panasonic (in the MZ2000) and Philips with its OLED908. That’s all so far, but it’s still early days for the MLA and manufacturers are only testing the new technology by including it in their respective flagship models.

Still, we’re already seeing the benefits of MLA OLED, with the LG G3 OLED undoubtedly the brightest and most vivid OLED TV we’ve tested. Brightness figures north of 2000 nits were quoted ahead of the G3’s launch, and while you’ll need to prepare yourself for the Vivid Mode picture preset, you can expect LG to live up to those claims with its blazingly bright picture. But will perform well.

The signs may be good, but it will not be easy for the MLA. There is competition in the form of quantum dot OLED, known as QD-OLED. It is an alternative to MLA, providing better vibrancy and brightness by using quantum dots instead of microscopic lenses. Although these two competing technologies solve the same problem, MLA gets our vote here.

We’re struggling to find a downside to Micro Lens Array technology as it directly addresses our main issue with OLED so cleverly and efficiently. Although we’re eager for it to make way for a step-down model in the future, we’re much more impressed by the first iteration of the technology. Considering the picture upgrade and the absence of any noticeable degradation (besides, perhaps, the prices of these TVs), we decide that the Micro Lens Array is worthy of our Innovation of the Year Award 2023.

Source: www.whathifi.com