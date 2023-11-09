Innovation in racism - Business News

People are concerned about the potential of new technology to promote discrimination. You can load parameters into an algorithm, or allow artificial intelligence to make lending decisions based on statistical analysis of the creditworthiness of people with certain characteristics, and you have created a type of digital redlining. No human hand will direct racial or gender bias, it will just happen through bots.

Regulators are adamant on this. “We have tried to make it clear that there is no AI in the country’s consumer financial protection laws,” Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, told me in a recent interview. But an order from Chopra’s agency yesterday shows that innovation in racial discrimination may be just the thing. Who To discriminate.

In an enforcement action yesterday, the CFPB accused Citibank – not some fly-by-night operation but the nation’s third-largest bank – of knowingly denying Armenians access to credit cards and equal credit opportunities from at least 2015 to 2021. Violated the Act. The organization had apparently decided that Armenians were all criminals who could be “busted”, who would face charges and then leave the country. The CFPB had records of employees referring to “Armenian bad guys” or the “Southern California Armenian Mafia”.

So how did the City overcome this unique racism? Was it AI? Was it machine learning? No, they took out any application for a credit card or extended line of credit that had a -ian or -yan suffix in its name, or applications from around Glendale, California, where about 15 percent of all Armenian Americans reside. And then they’ll deny those people credit, or put a freeze on their account, or send the application to the fraud prevention unit, or ask for income and asset verification that they won’t need anyone else.

Supervisors and trainers instructed line-level employees to conceal this grossly illegal conduct, “including telling defendant employees not to discuss it in writing or over recorded phone lines.” They were then asked to create fake reasons for refusing loans to the Armenians. If employees did not reflect Armenian names or the names of Glendale-area residents, they would be reprimanded.

It turns out that racism has a history that even predates AI! You may not really need a robot to read the last three letters of the last name and throw the letters containing -ian or -yan into the reject pile. Sure, AI might make discrimination a little faster, but I really don’t think there’s any improvement in the marginal efficiency of a robot scanning an applicant’s last name or address.

Considering that there are approximately half a million Americans of Armenian descent, and not all of them bank with Citi (and not many of them will, after all), the fine is relatively small. The City agreed to pay a fine between $1.4 million and $24.5 million to consumers harmed by these practices. This is a huge deal for a bank with assets of $1.7 trillion.

But the lesson here is that Citi is so big that they could bury the instruction “Don’t sell Armenians” in lines of computer code. That they went old school and only searched for suffixes suggests that there wasn’t much to be gained from a whizz-bang algorithm. Our enthusiasm to regulate new and exciting developments in fraud and lying should not overlook the old standby of random stereotyping. Some things never go out of style.

