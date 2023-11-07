Innovation in action: 19 tips to empower tech teams

getty

Great ideas don’t necessarily flow from the top down. Business and technology leaders who empower team members to experiment and share their ideas are often rewarded with game-changing and profitable results.

However, a culture of innovation does not happen by accident; It requires deliberate, sustained effort and support. Below, 19 members of the Forbes Technology Council share tips to help companies ensure that tech team members (and all employees) have the tools and skills needed to maintain an innovative mindset and culture. .

1. Make sure you get up to speed on enterprise tech

If your organization isn’t staying abreast of the latest iterations of enterprise technology and how they impact your business (and the industry as a whole), you can expect to be left behind. Adopting cutting-edge technology, implementing strong learning and development plans, and empowering employees to become creative thinkers who aren’t afraid to fail will ensure that team members are equipped to innovate. – Nikola Merksik, PolyAI

2. Enable experimentation and collaboration

Make time and space for experimentation and broader thinking. Encourage cross-functional team engagement through “blue sky” ideation and creative sessions, and foster a culture where trying and failing is recognized as the key to learning and better results. Encourage collaboration and risk taking. – Alida Cruz, Capital One

3. Ask the right questions

If a project is behind, don’t ask why it’s behind. Ask how the existing process can be improved, and then provide that solution to your employee. Asking questions is free, but empowering employees is invaluable. -Roland iCard, Simply iCard Consulting Inc.

4. Seek input from team members

It is important to conduct regular surveys to measure employee satisfaction. If you don’t know what your employees need, you will likely fail to make these decisions for them. – Chris Hurd, Olive Technologies

5. Frame failure as opportunity

One tip is to not be afraid to foster a culture where failure is seen as a learning opportunity rather than a dead end. Innovation is never born from playing safe; It really stems from a willingness to explore, to take risks, and to stumble along the way. Tools are great, but make sure you give your team members the freedom to use those tools in unconventional ways. -Elaine Montilla, Pearson

6. Rotate work assignments

Are your team members attempting job rotation in your organization? This will provide employees with new challenges and help them utilize new skills, giving them the autonomy to focus on what they enjoy doing most. – Prasad Ramakrishnan, Freshworks

7. Provide learning opportunities

Consider providing ample opportunities for learning and ways to recognize and share those learnings. We empower our employees to learn and take measured risks on a daily basis. As Pablo Picasso is credited with saying, “I am always doing what I cannot do, so that I can learn how to do it.” -Michael Dennis, CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society

8. Separate funding from work

Companies that still finance projects rather than having permanent teams for digital work have difficulty incorporating innovation when new ideas and technologies become available. You must have the ability to pivot quickly to new work. Focus on streamlining planning and prioritization processes so the company can be more innovative. – Lauryn Knudsen, Broadcom

9. Leverage Gamification

The combination of competition and entertainment can help motivate team members to consider and vote on innovative ideas. Doing this in small groups is even better, as it encourages collaboration. Recognition of winning ideas, as well as leadership support to turn those ideas into reality, can be great incentives to increase innovation while enhancing your culture. – Matthew Lieberman, PwC

10. Engage in pre-mortem

The pre-mortem forces teams to guess what could derail their plans. Reactions can include internal and external factors, such as internal technical debt slowing you down or an emerging competitor winning some of your business. Pre-mortem not only helps in reducing risks but also provides an opportunity to question assumptions. Having a forum to raise concerns maintains a culture of innovation and rejection of the status quo. – Ken Babcock, Tango

11. Use technology tools to free up time

It starts with new technology. If we adopt artificial intelligence to eliminate repetition, we can use that time to focus on things that have never been done before. Generative AI doesn’t just generate code and content – ​​it can also generate the time, space, and headspace needed for human talent to be creative. – Andrew Lau, Jellyfish

12. Embed continuous learning into the culture

The fast pace of evolving technology puts immense pressure on an organization as it requires constant upgrading of skills and talent. Of course, you’ll need to add critical talent and experience when transitioning to new technology, but unless you embed continuous learning into the culture, you’ll constantly be churning out employees. Embrace continuous learning by adopting formal learning goals (objectives and key outcomes) for all levels. -Lou Senko, Q2

13. Explore Design Thinking

Adopt design-thinking principles. Put your customers’ needs at the center of everything you do, iterate often, and embrace a failure-free culture. – Ainsley McLean, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group | Kaiser Permanente Mid-Atlantic States

14. Describe the problem rather than mandating a solution

Too often, technical leaders direct their teams to create specific solutions, rather than describing the problem and enabling effective employees to innovate. Limiting ideas hinders creativity. Instead, rely on your talented employees, embrace diversity of ideas, and encourage problem solving by asking questions rather than mandating solutions. – Matthew Polega, Mark43

15. Provide career advancement opportunities for all

If possible, provide clear career advancement and development opportunities for every position in your organization. Then, invest in training programs and career development opportunities to ensure employees can enhance skills on the job. Many talent management platforms now offer access to professional development courses for a variety of industries—take advantage of them! – Kashif Aftab, Skillgigs, Inc.

16. Show that you care about team members’ development

First, genuinely care about your team’s development. Encourage them to pursue and pursue technical certifications that interest them, whether or not a certification is immediately applicable to the work your team is doing. It encourages everyone to have a growth mindset and expand their problem-solving toolkit through education. This will naturally lead to innovations you may not have planned for. – Monish Balasundaram, Amazon

17. Pair education and counseling

Establish an in-house learning and idea-generation program and allow employees to attend external classes, even if they are not immediately related to their work area. Alternatively, offer in-house workshops and courses on innovative thinking. Pairing learning opportunities with mentorship initiatives, connecting team members with entrepreneurs, encouraging mentorship and enriching learning experiences. -Rachel Lubovitzky, Setuply, Inc.

18. Reward ideas and learning

Make sure you learn from your employees, encourage their ideas, and give plenty of credit. Reward learning, and encourage risk-taking (understanding) and learning from failure. If you only reward success, you’ll never be able to do anything new. Innovation requires failure; If you never fail, you’re not really doing anything new, you’re just following someone else’s playbook. – Howard Holton, GigaOm

19. Set an example

Live it. If your team sees you sharpening your saw and trying something new, they will feel safe doing the same. Celebrate achievements and failures promptly. – Michael Loggins, Ultimate Technologies Group