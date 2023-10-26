Innovation galore in WebexOne: It's not your father's Webex - SiliconANGLE

It was a busy few days at WebexOne in Anaheim this week, where Cisco Systems Inc. unveiled several new products and solutions for its conferencing and collaboration unit, including devices powered by Nvidia Corp.’s artificial intelligence engine.

The company also unveiled its broader AI strategy and some AI solutions it hopes will fight agent burnout. Here’s what I learned from the announcements.

Solutions for improving contact center agent efficiency and well-being

The well-being of employees is at the top of many leaders’ lists. There is no area where the need is more acute than in contact centres. In an announcement today, Cisco executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration Jitu Patel (pictured) said the company is adopting agent well-being as a core value: “Our commitment to nurturing the well-being of agents means That businesses can lay the foundation for growth, empower innovation and deliver exceptional experiences for their customers.”

The company announced an AI-powered tool that can detect agent burnout Quick automatic brake. Solutions include stress reduction videos, quotes from Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global’s Thrive Reset, and real-time coaching after challenging customer conversations.

The company also said that generative AI will automatically suggest responses to digital interactions that can help improve agent productivity. Additionally, Cisco will generate call and chat summaries that show solutions attempted by the customer through self-service and a summary of the key points of the call. The company will also create wrap-up codes and actions after each customer interaction, which it says can free up five minutes of an agent’s time.

New Nvidia-powered tools to improve collaboration

Hybrid work is here to stay, and Cisco wants to improve the experience for workers who spend time in the office, on the road, or working from home.

Patel said in the announcement that companies will have to reimagine and reconfigure workplaces for the hybrid age. “Our collaboration with Nvidia helps make this possible as we expand our portfolio of AI-powered solutions that unlock the potential of hybrid workers,” he said.

The company has reimagined its portfolio of devices featuring Nvidia AI processors, including solutions for any cost point and vertical. All devices powered by Nvidia-accelerated computing include the new Room Kit EQX. Cisco says the device, built on Nvidia’s Jetson Edge AI platform, is easy to deploy.

According to Cisco, customers want to refresh the way they use medium-sized to large spaces. These are often prime locations for important ceremonies, but video-enabling them has been complex – often requiring an onsite specialist to tie together the audio, video and furniture components. Cisco’s new approach enables the magic of simpler deployment, more advanced audiovisual, cross-platform interoperability, and integrated management and security.

The collaboration between Cisco and Nvidia has led to what Cisco calls “Distance Zero”, which aims to reduce the impact of distance with immersive workspaces and new “cinematic” hybrid presentations.

Although Nvidia and Cisco are announcing their partnership this week, the two companies have actually been working together for more than a decade. I remember talking to Snorre Kjesboo, Cisco’s senior vice president and general manager of devices, several years ago about its “Spark Board” and he told me it contained a dozen Jetsons to perform specialized audio, speaker tracking, and other functions. There are some devices like GPU. Other advanced capabilities.

An AI strategy aims to improve audio and video experiences

Cisco also revealed its broader AI strategy. In a briefing with Javed Khan, Cisco’s senior vice president and general manager of support, he told me the company’s approach revolves around three challenges. “The three problems we’re solving are still the same,” he said. “We are making sure that we make hybrid work work. Second, as offices evolve, we are making the office a magnet, not a mandate. Third, to enable us to show our customers that they care.”

The company released new real-time media models, or RMMs, in WebEx that can use audio and video in powerful new ways. For example, instead of focusing on large text-oriented language models, RMMs can examine responses, gestures, tone of voice, and inflections.

Cisco’s AI Audio Codec in WebEx is a new generative AI solution that produces “crystal-clear” audio even when network conditions are poor. During his keynote, Patel explained that Cisco’s knowledge of networks enabled it to create the AI ​​codec. The algorithm uses AI to replace or reconstruct dropped packets, so even when there is up to 90% packet loss, Cisco can provide crystal-clear audio and video.

The company also launched a set of capabilities to help reduce work and costs for IT. The Webex AI Assistant will enable users to type questions about a meeting they may have missed. For example, you could type “Tell me about the 15 minutes in a meeting I missed” or “Tell me about all the meetings I missed while I was in PTO on Friday.” Cisco says the AI ​​assistant will generate answers in real time.

The interesting thing about Cisco’s AI assistant is that some functions work without the user having to do anything. When they demonstrated that scenario, Webex responded with a pop-up box asking if the worker would like to know. The vendor community has focused on ensuring that products are easy to use with better user interfaces, but the best UI is no UI at all, and that’s what Cisco is providing.

New Bang & Olufsen Cisco wireless earbuds with advanced security and manageability

Cisco also unveiled wireless earbuds built in partnership with Bang & Olufsen. The company says the Bang & Olufsen Cisco 950 has features that should be helpful for hybrid workers, including security and information technology management capabilities. As expected, the earbuds are optimized for Webex meetings and calling.

This was all a lot of news, and as one would expect, there was a heavy focus on contact centres, AI-enhanced functions and tools. I thought the AI ​​Audio codec was the most impressive, as it highlighted the value of the broader Cisco. Poor quality is often a network problem, and Cisco is the only collaboration or contact center vendor with deep network knowledge.

This is an area of ​​strength and uniqueness that for many years Cisco did not take advantage of as much as they could have. At the event, I discussed this with Brandon Atchelle, director of collaboration and productivity at World Wide Technology, one of Cisco’s largest reseller partners. “Over the past few years, Cisco has done an excellent job integrating its network capabilities into the Webex platform,” he said. “The ThousandEyes agents embedded in Cisco devices combined with the network information included in the Control Hub make it much easier for us to troubleshoot and manage our customers’ networks.”

When I look at the broader portfolio, Cisco Security, Observability, Space, Meraki, and SD-WAN all create integration points that can create “1+1=3”. And then there’s the upcoming acquisition of Splunk which will bring another dimension and a lot of data.

The communications industry today is filled with many “shiny new toys.” Although it’s fair to say that, during the pandemic era, Webex lagged behind many of them, the company has since bounced back and loaded the product with new features, many of which are firsts in the industry. Now it has a different challenge, and that’s the perception that many IT leaders consider WebEx to be an old, useless brand.

I’ve been a Webex user for years and can definitely say that this product version is not your father’s or even your older brother’s Webex. This came up in a question-and-answer session with three Cisco partners, and one of them addressed it by saying that he disagreed with the product being outdated but agreed that that was the perception.

“Perception is reality,” as the expression goes, which is exactly Cisco’s current reality. How does Cisco fix this? There is no easy button for this, and it will require a consistent and systematic drumbeat of innovation and customer success stories.

I’ve spoken to the Webex leadership team about this, and they are aware of this, committed to the long game and assured me that more Cisco integration is coming. I look forward to WebexOne 2024 to see how much progress it has made in product innovation and more importantly, how it has changed perception.

