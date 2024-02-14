Innovation as a powerful tool for national security

The Manhattan Project of World War II, the CORONA satellite program of the early Cold War, the Global Positioning System of the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, the Internet of the 1980s – throughout modern history, innovation and technological progress drive America’s success Has been the key. Innovation is not only ingrained in our national ethos as a tool to advance American leadership around the world, but it has been proven time and again that it is a force multiplier for our national security interests.

Today, our national security community is actively competing against other world powers for the most technologically advanced equipment. But is the U.S. government doing all it can to encourage our innovators to move at the pace needed to win that race? Although we are not today, we could be.

When I first joined the CIA, the United States was at the beginning of a significant shift in strategic focus that will continue to challenge national security practitioners during my 37-year tenure. As competition with the Soviet Union, which had dominated for the previous four decades, began to wane, new and unusual threats began to emerge. Emerging technologies, once limited in their availability due to cost and complexity, became affordable and, through the power of globalization, became widely available to both state and non-state actors with increasingly malicious intentions. Could take from, modify and deploy.

Our national security base rapidly began to shift its focus to this new era of technological innovation, an era that continues to challenge the U.S. national security infrastructure and technologists across the U.S. industrial base.

As I saw firsthand as the CIA’s chief operating officer, solutions to our most pressing national security challenges will come when our entire American innovation base – in government and industry – is put to work. Bipartisan legislation like the Research and Development Tax Credit, which recently passed the House and is headed for a vote in the Senate, is essential to activating the best minds in American technology to address emerging and evolving threats.

Government cannot – and does not – innovate in a silo. So by creating a scenario that encourages domestic research and development, we are, in effect, recruiting the best minds from private industry into our national defence.

Moreover, leaning on our private sector to join this race with the USG is an advantage that is uniquely American. Rather than allocating significant resources to developing domestic technologies, the US government’s national security apparatus could take advantage of the investments and capabilities of private companies. This approach ensures efficient allocation of taxpayer funds while gaining access to state-of-the-art solutions.

What’s more, research and development may lead to a technology that we may not even realize could have significant consequences for the country’s security. For example, consider agriculture. Farmers can invest in genetic R&D to develop more resilient crops, new irrigation techniques, vertical farming, carbon reduction efforts, and more. Those investments could have downstream benefits for addressing food insecurity, an established driver of cross-border migration. These international issues are no less serious and form an important focus of our national security agenda.

We are a nation of innovators, this much is clear. The speed of technological progress and the complexity of modern threats demand a more agile and innovative approach. Collaborating with private companies allows the government to harness the faster pace of innovation, access diverse expertise, and foster an innovation ecosystem that benefits both defense and the broader economy.

American innovation gives rise to American global leadership. Given the threats we face today, we need to give our private sector the tools they need to innovate even faster.

Andrew Makridis retired from the Central Intelligence Agency at the end of 2022 after serving as Chief Operating Officer (the number three position in the agency) for four years, concluding his thirty-seven-year career at the CIA. He is now a senior advisor at Beacon Global Strategies in Washington.

Source: www.federaltimes.com