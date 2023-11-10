‘Innovation and self-help’ allow stocks to resist the pull of the bond market

CNBC’s Jim Cramer said Wall Street was feeling the impact of rising Treasury yields and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calling for more rate hikes.

He said companies with innovative technology and those taking “self-help” measures are in a better position than most companies in these market conditions.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer lamented Thursday’s market action, saying Wall Street felt the impact of rising Treasury yields and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who hinted at more rate hikes. According to Cramer, the stocks that have been able to perform well in these uncertain conditions have strong innovation and effective cost-saving measures.

“Innovation and self-help is what allows stocks to lose the hold of the bond market,” he said. “I think we really could have enjoyed another day – I think, we would have had it not been for Jay Powell’s comments.”

Cramer said many stocks “could beat a decline in interest rates” There needs to be a good secular growth story – like artificial intelligence – or better technology.

He pointed to names in the “Magnificent Seven” including Microsoft, which he said is seeing its stock rise because, contrary to what some people claim about the potential of artificial intelligence, it is actually making gains from its AI products. Is earning money. Cramer said Nvidia is dominant in the AI ​​chip landscape, and Amazon has been using AI for years. He said Meta and Alphabet are effectively using AI to drive ad sales, exceeding many traditional media channels. He also said Apple’s products are “special” enough to withstand the pressure of the bond market.

Cramer then highlighted Disney, which he said is managing a powerful turnaround despite bond market stress. Cramer was impressed by the company’s plan to save $7.5 billion, as well as the fact that it added seven million subscribers to Disney+ last quarter.

“Remember the names that were doing well until Powell arrived coup de grace“Even those who performed well this morning,” he said. “Because they will be the first to bounce back when the smoke clears, and, after a few days, that will clear up.”

Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing

Sign up now Following Jim Cramer’s every move in the markets for CNBC Investing Club.

Disclaimer CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia, and Disney.

Source: www.cnbc.com