November 15, 2023
Innovation Advantage: Private Market Investment


Thanakorn Lapatternan

Innovation drives value creation

Innovation has always driven economic progress and wealth creation. Investors once had access to unprecedented company growth through the stock market after These innovative companies went public.

But the investment landscape has changed dramatically in recent decades. Nowadays companies often delay their initial public offering (IPOS) and remain private for a longer period of time or even forever. From 1980 to 2000, the IPO market averaged 325 transactions per year. Since 2000, the number has fallen dramatically to 135 people suffering from anemia.

index six months one year three years five years 10 years 15 years 20 years 25 years
CA US Private Equity -5.3% 6.7% 23% 20.6% 17.8% 12.6% 14.8% 13.8%
Russell 2000mPME -23.5% -25.6% 3.9% 5% 10.2% 7.1% 8.6% 7.9%
S&P 500mPME -20% -10.9% 10.5% 11.2% 13.5% 8.9% 9.4% 8.3%
CA USVenture Capital -13% 2.7% 30.5% 25.7% 19.3% 13.6% 11.8% 28.1%
NASDAQComposite mPME -29.3% -23.5% 13.1% 14.1% 16.2% 11.6% 12% 10.4%
Russell 2000mPME -23.5% -25.5% 3.9% 5% 10% 6.7% 8.7% 8%
S&P 500mPME -20.0% -10.9% 10.5% 11.3% 13.3% 8.8% 9.4% 8.4%
NASDAQComposite AACR -29.2% -23.4% 12.2% 13.5% 15.4% 11.2% 11.6% 9.3%
Russell 2000AACR -23.4% -25.2% 4.2% 5.2% 9.4% 6.3% 8.2% 7.4%
S&P 500AACR -20% -10.6% 10.6% 11.3% 13% 8.5% 9.1% 8%

Source: seekingalpha.com

