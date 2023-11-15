Innovation Advantage: Private Market Investment

Thanakorn Lapatternan

Innovation drives value creation

Innovation has always driven economic progress and wealth creation. Investors once had access to unprecedented company growth through the stock market after These innovative companies went public.

But the investment landscape has changed dramatically in recent decades. Nowadays companies often delay their initial public offering (IPOS) and remain private for a longer period of time or even forever. From 1980 to 2000, the IPO market averaged 325 transactions per year. Since 2000, the number has fallen dramatically to 135 people suffering from anemia.

To invest in the growth of innovative new companies, we need to look to private markets.

Innovation and private markets

How have the public markets changed? An example of the heyday of an IPO is Apple Computer. Apple went public in 1980, just a few years after its launch, and raised $100 million on revenues of $117 million. Just four years later, the company has generated revenues of $1.5 billion and more than 10-fold growth in the pockets of public investors.

But returns like the Apple of the 1980s are out of date in today’s much smaller IPO market. Pre-IPO investors are reaping massive returns from the current crop of early-stage, high-growth companies. This is where the transformative opportunities lie.

Private markets investors have traditionally supported early-stage, high-potential, fast-growth companies through venture equity. Although the barriers are falling, early-stage equity is often an insider’s game that even top investors can’t get involved in. But venture debt has recently emerged as an attractive complement, offering investors another way to access “innovation” as an asset class. As new companies grow, they often look to venture debt for financing to lower their cost of capital and minimize their ownership dilution. Venture debt vehicles offer an opportunity to market participants who missed out on early equity rounds to invest in the future of a company.

Ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals have recognized the opportunity, and family offices have shifted their investment focus accordingly since the global financial crisis (GFC). Institutional investors have followed his lead. Numbers don’t lie. Direct investment in private transactions has increased by 175% in the United States and 210% globally over the past 15 years.

In August 2022, Blackstone announced plans to invest $2 billion in private technology loans, including venture loans, to make a major lending offering to private start-ups and technology companies. A year later, BlackRock acquired Creos Capital, one of Europe’s largest private venture lenders.

As Stephen Caron, head of EMEA private debt at BlackRock, said, “Current market dynamics have made private debt an attractive asset class as investors look for its income generation, low volatility, portfolio diversification and its lower defaults compared to public markets. Let’s focus on.”

The potential benefits of private markets investments, particularly venture equity and venture debt investments, extend across five dimensions of performance.

1. Portfolio Diversification

Allocation of pre-IPO equity and debt can help diversify the portfolio and spread risk across sectors, stages, business models and regions, among other factors. They can also reduce the impact of poor performance of public markets and protect us from market fluctuations. Indeed, pre-IPO companies often exhibit lower correlations with stocks and bonds and improved risk-adjusted returns. This is especially important as the ranks of publicly listed companies have dwindled. In 1980 there were about 8,000 listed companies. Now there are only around 4,000.

2. Growth and comeback potential

Companies often enjoy the fastest growth trajectory early in their life cycle, especially during their pre-IPO stages. That’s when their value increases the most as their market share increases.

Meanwhile venture debt has provided consistent annual income in the mid to high teens in addition to the 3% to 5% annual returns from equity participation. Additionally, industry-wide, the annual loss rate on loans has been less than 0.50% over the past 20 years.

US Private Equity and Venture Capital Index Returns,

index six months one year three years five years 10 years 15 years 20 years 25 years CA US Private Equity -5.3% 6.7% 23% 20.6% 17.8% 12.6% 14.8% 13.8% Russell 2000mPME -23.5% -25.6% 3.9% 5% 10.2% 7.1% 8.6% 7.9% S&P 500mPME -20% -10.9% 10.5% 11.2% 13.5% 8.9% 9.4% 8.3% CA USVenture Capital -13% 2.7% 30.5% 25.7% 19.3% 13.6% 11.8% 28.1% NASDAQComposite mPME -29.3% -23.5% 13.1% 14.1% 16.2% 11.6% 12% 10.4% Russell 2000mPME -23.5% -25.5% 3.9% 5% 10% 6.7% 8.7% 8% S&P 500mPME -20.0% -10.9% 10.5% 11.3% 13.3% 8.8% 9.4% 8.4% NASDAQComposite AACR -29.2% -23.4% 12.2% 13.5% 15.4% 11.2% 11.6% 9.3% Russell 2000AACR -23.4% -25.2% 4.2% 5.2% 9.4% 6.3% 8.2% 7.4% S&P 500AACR -20% -10.6% 10.6% 11.3% 13% 8.5% 9.1% 8%

Click to enlarge

*Expires on 30th June 2022

*Source: Cambridge Associates

3. Quick access

Start-up investing gives us the bottom line of high-growth companies and provides the first advantage that can lead to more favorable investment terms. In such early stages, valuation of a company is low and profits are high. Apple, Alphabet, Netflix and other industry disruptors all started as start-ups and made staggering profits for their early investors.

What do we mean by “wobble”? Early Uber equity investors offer a good example: First Round Capital’s initial $510,000 investment turned into more than $2.5 billion when the company went public. Sequoia Capital’s $260 million investment in Airbnb turns into $4.8 billion after 11 years. Early SpaceX investors may soon see a similar payday: Founders Fund invested $20 million in 2008 when the company was valued at less than $1 billion. SpaceX is valued at $137 billion according to the latest private funding.

4. New ideas

Venture equity and debt funds and investing directly in start-ups can give us insight into emerging trends and technologies and a better understanding of the broader market outlook and how it is evolving.

With fewer and delayed IPOs, the public markets are just the tip of the opportunity iceberg. A great deal of business innovation lies beneath the surface in private markets. This gives private market investors an information advantage over those who cannot see deal flow. Private company reporting is not yet as commoditized as its public counterpart, so for those who know what to look for, information asymmetries abound. Private markets investors get their data from the proverbial horse’s mouth, from the people building young companies that are shaping the future.

5. Untapped Market

Private companies often target niche and underserved markets and sectors that their larger, more mature peers ignore. By identifying and investing in start-ups with niche products or services, we are exposed to unexplored markets and their growth potential.

The changing investment landscape shows what a valuable role private markets investing can play in our portfolios. Not only can they increase portfolio diversification, but they can also improve risk-adjusted returns and prepare us for potentially exponential growth.

let’s face it. The huge returns from successful innovation are no longer the preserve of public equity markets. Today, to put ourselves at the forefront of economic growth and wealth creation and to invest in innovation, we must turn to the private sector. And that means looking for venture equity and venture debt.

Disclaimer: Please note that the content of this site should not be construed as investment advice, nor do the opinions expressed necessarily reflect the views of the CFA Institute.

original post

editor’s Note: The summary bullets for this article were selected by Seeking Alpha editors.

Source: seekingalpha.com