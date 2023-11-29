Innovation: 4 proven tips for doing things differently (and avoiding the status quo)

On paper, innovation is easy – do things differently. However, in practice, it is very difficult… [+] Concept of coping.

Do you want to stand out in your field?

You have to do something new.

This may seem like stating the obvious, but it bears repeating because it’s true. When you find ways to escape the status quo and do things differently, you’re going to achieve much more success than you would otherwise.

Of course, this is often easier said than done. Luckily, there are some tried-and-true practices that can help you find the most effective ways to do things differently so you can try something new and get better results.

1. Look for new collaboration opportunities

Strategic collaborations can be some of the most powerful resources for fostering innovation within your organization. Often, innovation-focused collaboration occurs when an organization has a problem it wants to solve, but believes it does not have the capacity to address it on its own.

The right strategic partner can provide access to expertise, technology, and other resources that will help you achieve your desired results. For example, while Apple is known as an innovative company, the execution of its products is heavily dependent on relationships with many collaboration partners.

For example, Investopedia reports that Apple partners with Corning for scratch-proof glass for its devices, while Sharp provides LCD panels and Samsung supplies flash memory. Turning innovative ideas into reality requires a diverse range of partners.

Similarly, consider looking for new collaboration partners who can help you solve your most pressing problems. Combining the resources and knowledge of two organizations can yield impressive results.

2. Identify underserved markets

Another tried-and-true exercise for innovation is to identify a challenge facing an underserved market within your area. That’s what Scott Lien, co-founder and CEO of GrandPad, has achieved with his company’s device.

As he explained during a recent phone call, “Many adults want their children to have more communication and relationships with their grandparents. While technology makes it more accessible, many people of the older generation have difficulty adopting tablets and other devices. They are especially vulnerable to online scams when using these devices.

“With that in mind, we focused our product development on the things seniors need to achieve the desired level of connection with their families – like working like a phone and connecting only with trusted contacts.” To allow calls from. The convenience of meaningful, secure connections has made a big difference for these users and their families, often overlooked by other tablet manufacturers.

Finding an underserved market with opportunities for innovation doesn’t necessarily require you to leave your current location. Look at reviews (for yourself or a competitor) where people request certain features or services, or consider how you can narrow your focus to a more specific group. That level of focus can prove vital in starting the innovation process.

3. Look for inconsistencies

Peter F. “The Discipline of Innovation” written by Drucker is a landmark article that covers many valuable practices that can help you do something new, but one that particularly stands out is looking for anomalies. Drucker cites the success of Bill Conner, co-founder of Alcon Laboratories, who recognized that eye surgeons were afraid to cut the ligament during the routine procedure of a cataract operation.

Despite being easy, that step was incompatible with the rest of the process, especially since an enzyme was present that could dissolve the ligament. By adding a preservative to that enzyme, Connor enabled it to be easily used in the process, leading to widespread adoption throughout the industry.

Especially as technology advances, practically every industry or process will develop its own inconsistencies. They may not be using the new tools and processes that can be made available. Or no practical solution to that inconsistency has yet been developed. Either way, directing your innovation efforts toward different process assumptions and realities can open up really excellent ways to break the status quo.

4. Participate in diverse experiences

In technology, we sometimes hear about the “filter bubble” – a term coined by Eli Pariser to describe bias in search engine or social media algorithms that limit the type of information a person sees online. Does. Although designed to meet a person’s specific interests with relevant content suggestions, it may distort their perception of reality and alienate them from alternative views.

Offline, many individuals run the risk of creating their own bubbles by not interacting with people who have different backgrounds and experiences than themselves. They may create a bubble by limiting themselves to the same experiences, week after week, in and out of their professional lives.

In fact, to truly try something new, you should seek out and participate in diverse experiences. Traveling to new places and experiencing different cultures can introduce you to new ways of doing things that you might never have thought about. Trying new activities can stimulate your creative thinking. Even reading books by people with different viewpoints can reshape your thinking.

When you focus on new experiences and people, you’ll expand your horizons dramatically, especially if you approach with the goal of learning something new.

time for innovation

With the right mindset, the quest for innovation can be much more than a “brainstorming” session where team members struggle to put a list on a whiteboard.

By putting these tips into practice in your workplace culture, you can foster a more creative environment that encourages everyone to find ways to do things differently. As your creative juices flow, new opportunities will naturally arise.

