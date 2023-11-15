Innovating the legal system by design

Illuminated aerial city view of Seattle,

Innovation is a word we don’t typically associate with the American judicial system, a network of 2,000 judicial districts across the United States.

“The reality is that the justice system in America has done nothing new over the last 400 years,” Jared Fishman told me in a recent interview. “We’re still using a similar process to solve problems. And over the last 40 years and 50 years, especially, as we’ve been bringing problems like addiction and poverty and mental health into the criminal legal realm , We haven’t really changed the way we do business.

Fishman saw firsthand a broken system, where inefficiencies created inequities. He was a senior civil rights prosecutor at the Department of Justice, “where he led some of the most complex civil rights prosecutions in the country, achieving convictions in high-profile cases involving police misconduct, hate crimes, and human trafficking.”

Fishman says everyone — prosecutors, police, defense attorneys and citizens — knows the system is broken. The challenge is what to do about it. That experience inspired Fishman to found the Justice Innovation Lab, “an organization that designs data-driven solutions for a more equitable, effective, and fair justice system.”

Fishman says, “Part of what we do at the Justice Innovation Lab is to work with decision makers inside the justice system, prosecutors, police officers, court systems to understand what’s happening in their systems that is currently changing. “And how can they make changes to policy or structures or processes so that they start getting better outcomes in terms of public safety and fairness in their communities?”

applying design thinking

The core element of the Justice Innovation Lab is design thinking, an approach to problem identification that focuses on finding root causes and practical solutions. For example, Fishman says, “The communication gap between actors in the system is significant. “Any obstruction that exists in our justice system leads to injustice.”

As Fishman explains, “I have never heard of a bottleneck existing within the justice system where it worked out better for someone because there was a bottleneck. This means victims are unable to access services. This means that defendants may be detained unnecessarily, which means evidence that may be lost. And so all of these things have a real impact on public safety, and it has a real impact on the lives of people who are affected by cases that come into the justice system.

Part of the inefficiency is related to the need for more data. Many judicial districts require the information necessary to understand or even address their issues. This is where the Justice Innovation Lab enters the picture. It works with jurisdictions to teach them how to mine and interpret data. “Number one, identify the problems in their jurisdiction based on their own data, start helping them map their systems because whatever solution we develop has to work for them. There are all kinds of ideas about that, but the reality is that it must work in each local jurisdiction.” Communication between departments is essential.

topic of focus

It is necessary to prioritize resources. The Justice Innovation Lab has worked with judicial districts that are learning to focus their often limited resources on the crimes that cause the most pain – murder, attempted murder and sexual assault. This approach is meant to ease traffic stops for broken taillights and the like in favor of going after the criminals who are causing the most damage. This is easier said than done, but this is a change that is about local leadership. Using data, police and prosecutors can understand problems and prioritize resources.

Fishman’s commitment to justice was partly shaped by his involvement and prosecution in the New Orleans Police Department. his book, fire on levee, tells the story of Henry Glover, whose burned body was found after Hurricane Katrina. It is revealed that Glover was killed by the police, who tried to cover their tracks by burning his body. After more than a decade, the guilty policemen were brought to justice.

The wheels of justice move slowly. With the help of design thinking and data mining, leaders in judicial districts have the tools they need to create change that benefits citizens and communities.

