Innovate Taranaki winners Georgia Mumby and Neil Boyd.

Taranaki’s emerging entrepreneurs were celebrated at the Innovate Taranaki Final Night on 9 November.

Innovate Taranaki is a 10-week mini-accelerator program culminating in a final night where participants pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges.

That night, Neil Boyd was the overall winner with his business idea River Track – a set of tracks for boats, allowing them to run on land.

A youth category was added to the competition this year, and Georgia Mumby was the winner of the inaugural category with her business idea Just In Case. Just in case, there are emergency packs for women that include lip balm, hair ties and sanitary products.

On the final night, the guest speaker was Venture Taranaki’s Power Up 2021 winner Glenn Stephens. He talked about the positives and challenges of being an entrepreneur. She also talked about her skincare range, Soul & Sea, and how she exported it to global markets.

Innovation HQ event director Pallak Singh says to prepare for the final night, participants attended workshops hosted by Dan Thurston-Crowe and Catherine Blaney, owners of Doso (rebranded from Startup Taranaki).

“There was one workshop a week. They cover business topics like marketing, business models, finance, legality, and everything else related to running a business. Dan and Katherine were the perfect people to facilitate this as DoSo is similar to Innovate Taranaki but on a smaller scale.

“We want to bring together different people involved in entrepreneurship. “This allows us to introduce our entrepreneurs to a variety of people available to help them.”

She says at the end of the workshops the finalists get feedback to help them pitch their final ideas to the judges.

“It is a holistic approach covering all areas of the business.”

Innovation HG chief executive Simon Singh said Innovate Taranaki would not be possible without the support of sponsors, mentors and participants.

“Our sponsors, patrons, judges, event organizers and dedicated participants were vital to the success of 2023. His contribution and innovative enthusiasm took the event to new heights. As an event that stress-tests business ideas and puts budding entrepreneurs and innovators through their paces, it is unique in Taranaki.

Simon said he encourages local entrepreneurs to put themselves forward in 2024.

“It’s not all about the prize money and investor performance, but the amazing skills gained, the ability to collaborate with other entrepreneurs and the opportunity for participants to draw from experienced mentors and successful entrepreneurs is second to none.”

Details about the 2024 event will be revealed in the coming months.

Simon said organizers were committed to delivering an event that “exceeds expectations and delivers an even more transformative experience”.

“We look forward to hearing from all entrepreneurs, potential sponsors, school mentors and YES leaders as we finalize plans for the 2024 event.”

Source: www.nzherald.co.nz