Beijing, December 17, 2023–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innocare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the development of novel TYK2 (Tyrosine Kinase 2) The results of the Phase II clinical study have been released. Inhibitor ICP-332 meets primary endpoint in adult patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

ICP-332 demonstrated excellent efficacy and safety profile in AD patients treated for 4 weeks. ICP-332 improved multiple outcomes including Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) 50, EASI 75, EASI 90 (improvement of EASI score by at least 50%, 75% and 90% from baseline), and Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) 0. Efficacy endpoints were achieved. ≥1 (score of 0 ‘clear’ or 1 ‘almost clear’) in the 80 mg and/or 120 mg dose groups, respectively.

The mean percent change from baseline in EASI scores reached 78.2% and 72.5% in the 80 mg and 120 mg daily dose groups, respectively, both with highly significant P values ​​(P<0.0001), versus 16.7% for patients receiving placebo. Compared to. EASI 75 reached 64% and 64% in the 80 mg and 120 mg dose groups, respectively, compared to 8% percent for patients receiving placebo (p<0.0001).

ICP-332 showed a good tolerability and safety profile, with treatment-related adverse events (TREEs) being mild or moderate, comparable to those receiving placebo.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Innocare, said, “There is a huge unmet medical need for AD, and we are excited to see positive results from the Phase 2 study of ICP-332. We look forward to further Will bring.” “Clinical developments to benefit patients with AD and other autoimmune diseases.”

As of now, there is no TYK2 inhibitor approved for AD globally. According to Pharma Intelligence source, AD has become a major autoimmune disease with a global market potential of US$10 billion by 20301.

This study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the safety, efficacy, kinetics, and pharmacodynamics of ICP-332 in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

As a non-receptor tyrosine kinase, TYK2 is a member of the JAK kinase family, which is a key kinase on the JAK-STAT signaling pathway in T cells, which plays an important role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases. ICP-332 is a potent and selective TYK-2 inhibitor, with approximately 400-fold selectivity against JAK2 while avoiding the adverse events associated with non-selective JAK inhibitors.

About Inno Care

Innocare is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases in China and around the world. Innocare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and the United States.

forward looking statements

This report contains disclosure of certain forward-looking statements. Except for statements of fact, all other statements may be considered forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management’s intentions, plans, beliefs or expectations about things that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on our experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other relevant factors. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which could affect our short-term and long-term performance.

