GREAT FALLS, Mont., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Featured in The Inner Circle, Shahryar Tavakoli, MD, FCCP, MHA, accepted as Pinnacle Life Member for his contributions to the field of pulmonology Is.

Dr. Tavakoli received higher education at the University of California at Irvine, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He then attended the prestigious Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine in Puerto Rico, where he graduated with a Medical Doctor degree; completed internal medicine residency at the University of Southern California; Fellowship in Pulmonary Critical Care at the National Institutes of Health/George Washington University; and a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Phoenix.

Board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) in Internal Medicine, Pulmonology Critical Care and Neurocritical Care, Dr. Tavakoli focuses on chronic lung disease, obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and interstitial lung disease and Are widely known. Being available to your patients. He explained that ABIM is a physician-led, non-profit, independent assessment organization driven by doctors who want to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.

Dr. Tavakoli explained that pulmonology is a medical specialty that deals with diseases related to the respiratory tract. A pulmonologist is an internal medicine physician who specializes in preventing, diagnosing, and treating conditions and diseases that affect the respiratory system, including the lungs, bronchial tubes, and nose, pharynx, and throat.

The doctor is the owner and operator of United Medical Group, a private practice in Rancho Mirage, California. He also serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Loma Linda University. Testament to his excellence in the field, the doctor is a Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians (FCCP).

Dr. Tavakoli has received numerous awards during his career, including continued recognition by Palm Springs Life Magazine, receiving their prestigious award for several years from 2005 to 2023. He considers Rodman Sinclair, MD, his mentor and is grateful for his support and guidance. , The doctor is also dedicated to providing the latest innovations in his field and is a member of the American Thoracic Society; Fellow of the American College of Chest Physicians; Critical Care Medicine Society; and American Association of Sleep Medicine.

Apart from his professional activities, the doctor claims that he values ​​his leisure time, cherishing the moments spent with friends and colleagues. In an effort to strike a balance between his demanding profession and personal life, he and his partner make a conscious effort to steer conversations away from therapy and instead discuss their shared love for travel, sports, especially football. and enjoy quality time. With their families and children. Dr. Tavakoli is also a civic-minded leader and presents a seminar on pulmonary critical care annually at the Desert Institute of Continuing Education. He would like to dedicate this honor to the loving memory of his parents, Hassan Tavakoli and Fatimah Mahdavi.

