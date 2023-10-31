By rafael pena

According to the post of October 11 flickshopArlington County Detention Center is bringing a transformative entrepreneurship program to its inmates, giving them the tools to rewrite their personal narratives and inspire hope for a brighter future.

Under the leadership of this initiative Flickshop School of Business, aims to expose detained individuals to stories of reinvention and success, highlighting the possibility of a productive life beyond imprisonment. The FSB program was started by Flickshop CEO Marcus Bullock, who shared his vision at the Aspen Ideas Festival years ago.

At a recent workshop, instructors from Flickshop’s School of Business introduced substance use treatment unit residents to the strategies Marcus employed to build his professional brand as an influential CEO and motivational speaker. The entrepreneurship program empowered prisoners with the tools to learn, grow, and reshape their stories.

Bullock explained, “When I sat in the Fairfax County Detention Center, I wanted to believe that I still had value, but more importantly, I wanted to make sure there was a community that would accept my mistakes. Don’t ostracize me because of this.”

Feedback from program participants has been overwhelmingly positive. One of the trainers, Aubrey Graham, said that “people were very happy” and that they continued to receive “raving reviews”.

The Flickshop School of Business didn’t stop at the substance use treatment unit; They also extended their reach to the maximum-security unit. In this often overlooked section of the correctional facility, he encountered individuals who were genuinely interested in rebuilding their lives and creating better futures for themselves and their communities.

Reflecting on his experience, Aubrey emphasized how the program helped these men see themselves as individuals rather than being defined by their prisoner status. The impact of the program in promoting personal growth and change was considered invaluable.

The important takeaway from this experience, Aubrey said, is that there is an urgent need for correctional facilities to include trainers with lived experience, especially for those facing re-entry challenges. Trainers who have navigated the complex journey from incarceration to reintegration understand the unique struggles and aspirations of those behind bars. Their presence serves as a beacon of hope, emphasizing that change is possible and attainable.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com