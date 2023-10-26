InLight Energy gets $8 million to revive 50-year-old battery technology techcrunch

It’s not every day that a 50-year-old technology, which was long dead, gets a new lease of life.

Sodium-metal-halide batteries were first patented in the mid-1970s. The design showed promise: it was energy dense and cheap to build. Mercedes-Benz took interest, investing heavily in research and development. The automaker also tested them in a handful of compact sedans driven thousands of miles per year. In the 1980s, they were hot chemicals – literally too, since the cells had to be kept well beyond the boiling point of water to work.

But at that time, automakers were curious about electric vehicles, but they were not committed. Meanwhile, lithium-ion batteries caught the attention of the electronics industry, which took the new chemistry through its paces to the point where automakers began seriously considering it for a new crop of EVs. By that time, sodium-metal-halide batteries were almost forgotten.

Then Antonio Backling took interest. A recent doctoral graduate from Stanford, he was looking to start a grid-scale storage company to capitalize on the explosive growth in wind and solar power over the past decade. Backlig was particularly interested in batteries that relied on sodium rather than lithium because sodium is far cheaper. Soon, he focused on sodium metal halide.

With a few changes, Backlig realized he could make the cell even cheaper than existing designs while maintaining the longevity and energy density of the basic chemistry. In 2021, she was accepted to the Activate Fellowship, founded Enlight Energy, and began working in depth.

“At the same time, I was really trying to understand what happened in the industry around sodium-metal-halide batteries – why hasn’t it progressed beyond a specific battery technology? – I came across and joined these guys in the UK called Beta Research, who had been involved in this since the early 1980s. They were the ones who actually developed that technology, and I didn’t know they were still around.

The company was in a tight spot financially, and Backling and the group reached an agreement where InLight would acquire the team and its facilities and equipment after successful fundraising.

Needless to say, that round was successful. Inlyte has closed an $8 million seed round, TechCrunch+ has exclusively learned. The round was led by At One Ventures, with participation from First Spark Ventures, Valo Ventures, TechEnergy Ventures, Climate Capital, Anglo American and others.

Source: techcrunch.com