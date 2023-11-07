Injury from Chicken Nuggets: What to Know About the Tyson Recall

A popular brand of dinosaur-shaped chicken “Fun” nuggets was recalled by federal food safety officials after metal fragments were found in product bags, which they said could lead to “serious, adverse health consequences or “Can cause death.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling approximately 30,000 pounds of “Tyson’s Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets bread-sized chicken patties.” The chicken is pressed into the shape of a dinosaur.

Consumers reported finding small metal fragments in the product, causing at least one minor injury.

The recall is considered a “Class I” recall and is considered the most serious of the three classifications. According to a USDA spokesperson, a Class I recall occurs when there is a reasonable possibility that using the product may pose a health hazard that could cause serious harm or even death.

The product comes in 29-ounce bags and the installation number “P-7211” is located on the back of the package.

Food safety officials say they are concerned that Dino Nuggets may be sitting in consumers’ freezers and have urged people not to consume them.

The nuggets were produced on September 5, and according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), they were shipped to Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, where they were Was distributed. retail salesperson

A Tyson spokesperson said the company was not providing additional information beyond what was included in the news release. The company said consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 855-382-3101, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.

The USDA said any consumers who have these nuggets should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

“Minor mouth injuries have been reported due to consumption of this product,” the USDA said in a news release.

