Injuries to SpaceX workers have increased as Elon Musk accelerates Mars mission, report says

A Reuters investigation found more than 600 undisclosed workplace injuries at SpaceX.

Workers quoted in the investigation said the unsafe workplace is a result of Elon Musk’s aggressive work expectations in the pursuit of a Mars mission.

The report collected workplace safety data through previously unreported injury logs, public records, and interviews with current and former employees.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives for the US Senate’s bipartisan forum on artificial intelligence at the US Capitol on September 13, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | getty images

According to a Reuters investigation, SpaceX employees have put their lives on the line to meet the aggressive pace of work that Chief Executive Elon Musk has demanded for the Mars mission.

The report documented more than 600 unidentified workplace injuries at SpaceX facilities since 2014, which Reuters said is only a portion of the total number that is not publicly available.

Reuters examined injury logs and public records from the company’s six largest facilities. SpaceX had not previously reported much injury data, in violation of regulatory standards. The investigation also included interviews with dozens of current and former SpaceX employees.

Injury data collected by Reuters showed more than 100 workers experienced cuts or bruises, 29 had broken or dislocated bones, 17 had crushed hands and fingers and nine suffered some type of serious head injury. .

Workers told Reuters that the unsafe workplace environment is a result of Musk’s view that SpaceX is on the front lines of saving humanity from a deteriorating planet. They have extended work deadlines, forcing employees to work longer hours at a faster pace.

To speed up productivity, workers also said SpaceX avoids “a certain amount of red tape.” According to employee accounts from the investigation, senior SpaceX managers ignored safety protocols and product testing. Those shortcuts led to serious injuries, including workers falling into comas and sometimes death.

The decline in workplace safety at SpaceX and the accelerated pace of work largely reflects the space industry race, where SpaceX is generally seen as the top player.

SpaceX, which builds rockets and operates satellite internet provider Starlink, has experienced rapid growth. Currently its value is more than 100 billion dollars. Some expect the company to go public by 2027.

But as competition in the industry increases, investment in the space has declined over the past year. Industry-wide pressure has become part of the reason why companies like SpaceX are under increased pressure to be the first to innovate.

Read the full Reuters investigation Here,

Source: www.cnbc.com