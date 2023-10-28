Injective (INJ) Rules Top 50 Crypto Rankings With Weekend 60% Rise – Here's Why

The cryptocurrency known as Injective (INJ) has seen a significant price increase, rising by more than 900% since the beginning of the year, even amid a general decline in the digital currency market.

The price of INJ has remained unaffected by the widespread consolidation seen in the cryptocurrency market since Thursday.

On Friday, it increased by 10% and the trading value reached $13.15. The current market valuation of the coin is over $1 billion. This places the cryptocurrency at 44th place in terms of ranking based on market capitalization.

Injectiv nears historic high amid strong partnerships

The interoperable layer-1 blockchain, which facilitates the operation of decentralized finance apps (dApps) in the future generation, is inching closer to its historical peak price of $31.40, making it one of the top performing cryptocurrencies in the current year. Installs as.

Leading blockchain protocol Injective is backed by Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire Mark Cuban.

At the time of writing, INJ was trading at $13.55, according to data from crypto market tracker Coingeco, registering a solid 59% increase over the past week.

During the 24-hour period Injective’s price range reached a high price of approximately $12.8. This represents the highest price seen in almost two years. The increase in the value of the token cannot be entirely attributed to the recent surge in Bitcoin prices.

This growth is also influenced by Injective’s efforts to strengthen its position in the market through its relationship with Google and the launch of a new product by Helix Exchange.

Unlike other blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano, Injective focuses solely on the financial industry. Provides developers with the tools needed to build dApps for a wide range of financial use cases, from loans and savings to derivatives trading and even oracles.

The Injective Network is notable for its lightning-fast processing speeds and low transaction fees.

1/ Introducing Injective Nexus: Injective’s official data integration and availability on Google Cloud. Now core chain data from the Injective Network will be accessible in BigQuery through Analytics Hub, Google Cloud’s exclusive data sharing platform. – Injective 🥷 (@injective_) 24 October 2023

INJ market cap currently stands at $61.11 billion on daily chart: Tradingview.com

Nexus integration with Google Cloud expands access for users

The Injective development team made an announcement last week regarding the integration of “Injective Nexus” with Google Cloud. This integration marks a major development, as it enables the larger mainstream world to access core on-chain data through the Analytics Hub in BigQuery.

The Google team said via a blog post:

“Google Cloud has to date only offered BigQuery datasets for major blockchain networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum […] “Now, Injective will become part of this premier group of Layer-1 chains.”

Meanwhile, the golden confluence in the exponential moving average (EMA) on the daily chart confirms the bullish trend in the near and medium term. Furthermore, the bullish crossover of the MACD lines supports this optimistic sentiment and improves the picture.

over $400 million $INJ Now Injective is set to become one of the largest L1 networks by value at stake – Injective 🥷 (@injective_) 22 October 2023

Additionally, the implementation of pre-launch futures for upcoming tokens by Helix DEX, a decentralized exchange on Injective, has attracted considerable attention.

Injectiv saw a significant increase in INJ staked, crossing the $400 million mark on Monday.

