Injective (INJ) rockets to refresh ATH with 2,700% surge – find out more

Driven by increased futures trading volume and leverage, the price of Injectiv (INJ) has soared to unprecedented levels of approximately $38.49, a remarkable 2,700% increase year-to-date.

Notably, within a single day, the native token of decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Injective demonstrated resilience and potential, leading to a significant 24% increase in its value.

In the context of the ever-changing dynamics of the cryptocurrency market, INJ has emerged as a standout performer, establishing itself as one of the top gainers amid the series of booms and corrections experienced by the leading token. .

INJ Price Action. Source: Coingeco

Analysts have identified several key factors that have contributed to this shocking rally, including a surge in trading volume for INJ perpetual futures contracts, which exceeded $25.5 billion in a single day, creating volatility that was centralized. Includes incentives and leverage provided by exchanges. Short-term traders looking for leverage.

Technical analysis on the weekly timeframe shows that the price of INJ has risen sharply since the beginning of the year. At the time of writing, the altcoin has experienced a strong seven-day gain of 45%.

The price rise for INJ reached a new peak of $34.60 last week, representing a 2,700% increase in 2023.

Based on a mix of technical indicators and fundamental factors, cryptocurrency traders and analysts on X are bullish about the direction of the INJ price trend going forward.

INJ Market Cap at $3.2 Billion on Daily Chart: Tradingview.com

Experts are more confident due to the growing popularity and strong performance of Injective’s decentralized finance (DeFi) platform despite the market turmoil.

Meanwhile, here’s what analysts are saying about INJ’s price performance this week:

Our crypto talk is bullish for fundamental reasons. The account said that leverage-driven accumulation, exchange incentives for volatility, and a surge in futures trading were the three key drivers of the continued rising trend.

$INJ It is touching new heights one after the other and investors are liking it. But what could possibly have happened in recent days to provoke this price action? Let’s check it out 👇 ▪️ Sustained futures trading boom: Injective Protocol’s significant price surge is driven by… pic.twitter.com/IUWZPJeiCU – Our Crypto Talk (@ourcryptotalk) 14 December 2023

Victorious, another cryptocurrency analyst, is bullish due to the short-term Wyckoff accumulation pattern.

In the financial markets, the Wyckoff accumulation pattern is a technical analysis idea that is very useful when trading equities or cryptocurrencies.

would love to stay longer $INJ Inside H1 FVG, clear IRDRI Or is it already a wide range so the price can go in either direction? Or is it just a bearish H1 structure, so shorts are preferred? Or have we lost the “trendline” so we are headed to 0? It shows that you can make anything… pic.twitter.com/d39486NqvB – victorious (@victorious__5) 17 December 2023

It refers to the phase of buying or accumulation by institutional or smart money investors. A sequence of price consolidations, in which the asset’s price fluctuates within a predetermined range, defines the pattern.

As a result of its robust and adaptable performance, the injective protocol has been widely used in the Bitcoin market. Proof of this is its latest collaborations with some of the biggest players in the crypto market.

Carbon Browser made a big announcement on X on December 7, 2023, confirming the addition of the Injective Protocol to their platform.

Big names in the industry including Mark Cuban, Binance, and Pantera have endorsed Injective Protocol, the fastest Layer 1 blockchain for finance.

This strategic integration marks significant progress in fostering a financial ecosystem that is both more inclusive and efficient.

Injective’s remarkable trajectory is a testament to the dynamism of the cryptocurrency market as well as the opportunities arising from savvy alliances and technological breakthroughs.

Featured image from Pixabay

