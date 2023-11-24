INJBOYS: Staking Game Unveiled!

Introducing the innovative world of NFT gaming on Injective Blockchain: Bet, Play and Win!

Explore the exciting INJBOYS project that is redefining NFTs and blockchain gaming. Immerse yourself in a unique gaming experience combining high-risk ventures and rewarding outcomes built around BOYS tokens.

Join a dynamic gaming ecosystem where active participation and exploration are rewarded. The Project Goes Ahead – Get ready for an exciting adventure as INJBOYS ushers in a new frontier in the blockchain realm. Stay tuned for updates and get ready to dive into the realm of INJBOYS!

Guide to NFT Gaming

key insights

Players stake NFTs in INJBOYS to earn $BOYS tokens, following the principle of “risk and reward”. The game consists of three sections: Easy, Challenging and Extreme, each with a 24-hour betting window, different entry requirements and reward possibilities.

Sports Section and Participation Criteria:

Easy Section:

Minimum NFT to stake: 1

Maximum NFTs to stake: 30

Potential $BOY Token Rewards:

1x: 60% probability 2x: 30% probability 3x: 5% probability 0x: 5% probability

Challenging Section:

Minimum NFTs to stake: 5

Maximum NFTs to stake: 40

Potential $BOY Token Rewards:

1x: 30% probability 2x: 30% probability 3x: 20% probability 0x: 20% probability

Extreme Section:

Minimum NFTs to stake: 10

Maximum NFTs to stake: 50

Potential $BOY Token Rewards:

1x: 20% probability 2x: 20% probability 3x: 30% probability 0x: 30% probability

Increasing the number of NFTs staked to 8 increases the probability of a prize by 2.5% and reduces the probability of no prize by 2.5%. This bonus feature applies to all segments, encouraging players to stake more NFTs to increase rewards and reduce risks.

Rewards must be claimed manually after the 24 hour betting period. Early withdrawal of bets is prohibited to ensure compliance with the betting period. The game aims to reward strategic thinking, requiring players to carefully select where to stake their NFTs to maximize rewards.

about injection

Injective is a lightning-fast first-layer blockchain optimized for building top-tier Web3 financial applications. Injective provides developers with powerful plug-and-play modules to create unique DApps.

INJ is the core asset that powers Injective and its rapidly growing ecosystem. Injective is incubated by Binance and backed by renowned investors like Jump Crypto, Pantera, and Mark Cuban.

Build best-in-class financial apps:

Innovative smart contracts launch upgradeable decentralized applications with powerful smart contract capabilities on Injective. Injective is the world’s first blockchain to offer self-executing smart contracts, expanding the possibilities for innovative and groundbreaking applications. Cutting-edge compatibility securely transfers and uses crypto assets and data from Web3 into any application built on Injective. All decentralized applications within the Injective ecosystem can access assets from independent first-layer networks like Ethereum, Cosmos, and Solana for inherently seamless and interoperable interactions. Tailored DeFi Solutions Injective offers a diverse range of cutting-edge Web3 modules and elements, such as the world’s first blockchain-based order book. Developers can build increasingly complex decentralized applications with “plug-and-play” modules and deep liquidity support from day one. Unparalleled Security Feel confident launching applications on Injective as the security of the network is ensured by validator nodes distributed around the world, including major institutions participating in the Proof-of-Stake network. Instant-execution transactions on the Injective Network are secured by Tendermint POS consensus.

