December 12, 2023
INJ hits a new all-time high, is a correction imminent? (injective value analysis)


INJ surprised the market with a new all-time high of $27.6. At this rate, it is interesting to explore the possibility of a correction and alternatively check what the next targets are for the cryptocurrency.

Major Support Level: $23

Key Resistance Levels: $28, $32, $40

1. Major Breakouts

With a new ATH set, Injective is now in uncharted territory, which could see it rise sharply. Buyers have dominated the charts throughout the year, with no end in sight.

charts by trading view

2. Main objective to be seen

Based on this price action, the most important targets on the charts right now are $28, $32, and $40. There could also be a small correction before the rally continues to the breakout point around $23 which is also acting as support.

INJUSDT_2023-12-12_14-20-45
charts by trading view

3. MACD bullish momentum intensifies

This breakout has caused the weekly MACD to turn extremely bullish, with the histogram and moving averages moving higher. Such a strong rally has not been seen since the last bull market.

INJUSDT_2023-12-12_14-21-39
charts by tradingview

Partiality

The bias against INJ is bullish.

Short-term prediction for INJ price

Volatility may increase after this breakout, and INJ may continue its rally to targets $28 and $32 next.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

source: cryptopotato.com

